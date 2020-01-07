Freeze Your Fanny 5K draws 31 to raise funds for mission trip

Dozens of adults and children showed up at Madison United Methodist Church during Saturday's brisk morning to join a 5K run/walk and support a fund-raiser to assist the poor.

The 5K organizers registered 31 runners and walkers to participate in the Freeze Your Fanny...Warm Your Heart 5K in Madison. The 5K, a chili lunch and accompanying silent and bid auctions were held to financially support a Wentworth-based nonprofit called Leah's Kids.

Chad and Jodi Larson of Wentworth started Leah's Kids in 2009 to honor Chad's great-aunt, Leah Vargason. Vargason was an orphan who later had a career as a school teacher and spent part of her life caring for children.

The Leah's Kids organizers collected silent auction items -- art prints and artwork, jewelry, lap quilts, sports wear, and meal kits and cookware -- for the 5K participants, lunch diners and other visitors to bid on. After the meal, they also held a bid auction for pies and other homemade baked items.

The Leah's Kids organization has committed itself to sending 100% of the donations that it receives to Guatemala to help orphans, widows and poor local residents. The organization also schedules annual mission trips to Guatemala to help the residents improve their lives.

The South Dakota volunteers plan to fly into Guatemala next month and arrive at the Casa Angelina orphanage on Feb. 14. The orphanage is located near the Guatemalan community of Chimaltenango.

At the orphanage, Leah's Kids supports two houses, Leah's House and Harvest House, that provide homes for 15-18 orphans and their adult caretakers.

On Feb. 15, the volunteers will travel from the orphanage to a community called the Land of Hope, a village of poor adults and children located on the outskirts of a garbage dump. About 200 village residents and other locals who live inside the garbage dump scrounge through the debris and waste looking for items to salvage to support themselves and make a living.

Volunteers with Leah's Kids and another group called BuildinGuate have helped local residents build a school at the Land of Hope and a medical clinic with a birthing center and malnutrition centers. The village also contains about 11 homes that volunteers and residents have constructed.

Malnutrition is so prevalent among the local population that some mothers cannot nurse their babies. Organizers have set up a program at malnutrition centers so that formula is available for infants and for mothers who cannot nurse their children. The mothers are given the formula so their bodies can restart with nursing infants.

Guatemala isn't the poorest country in Central America, but it has the highest rate of malnutrition in the region and the fourth-highest rate of malnutrition in the world. Experts estimate that half of Guatemala's under-5-year-old population are malnourished.

Chad Larson, a Leah's Kids volunteer and frequent visitor to the region, said circumstances are common for mothers to have five or six children. To try to alleviate the poverty prevalent in the village and surrounding area, the U.S. volunteers will start a sewing program for the local females.

During the 2020 mission trip, Larson said some of the U.S. volunteers will stay for one week and others will stay for two weeks.

Barb Tornow of Madison and a group of volunteers will teach sewing to the local Guatemalans with about seven sewing machines that they will bring to the village. During their two-week stay, the volunteers will teach sewing to the local women during classes held in the mornings and afternoons.

According to Tornow, the sewing instructors are planning to teach the local females -- using a three-year schedule -- to ultimately sew school uniforms for students. Larson said the boys and girls who attend Guatemalan schools typically wear uniforms, and the local seamstresses can earn income from providing school uniforms for students in the region.

Tornow said the sewing students will start producing simpler fabric items, such as table runners, and then progress toward more complex items, such as clothing. The instructors also plan to teach the Guatemalan seamstresses to create quilts out of the fabric scraps that they might collect from their other sewing work.

The United Nations organization UNICEF estimates that Guatemala has more than 400,000 orphans. The Leah's Kids volunteers have provided other estimates that indicates the Central American country has 40,000 to 80,000 widows and 150,000 to 250,000 children who have lost at least one parent.