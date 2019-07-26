Course for caregivers starts in September

The Center for Active Generations will be holding classes for caregivers in the Madison area at the Madison Community Center beginning Sept. 10.

"We really push caregiver self-care," said Carmen Spurling, CAREgiver outreach coordinator. "Caregivers, so often they put their loved one's needs first."

"Stress-busting for Family Caregivers" is a nine-week course which provides not only guidance related to a number of issues, such as challenging behaviors, but also access to online resources. The class is open to anyone who is a caregiver for a family member regardless of the diagnosis.

"The class is designed to be an intimate group with no more than 10 per class. Once we enroll people, we do ask for that nine-week commitment," Spurling indicated.

She recognizes that situations may arise which could prevent a caregiver from attending a session, but she explained the curriculum is not designed for drop-ins. Rather, each lesson in the evidence-based program builds on the previous lesson.

"Each week has a different topic regarding stress -- how to identify it and how to manage it," Spurling said.

The program is based on the premise that stress takes a toll on body, mind and spirit. Topics include stress and relaxation; grief, loss and depression; coping with stress; positive thinking; taking care of yourself; and choosing a path to wellness.

Currently, there are 20 openings -- 10 in each of two sessions. One will be offered from 10-11:30 a.m., and the other will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m.

Previously, the course has been offered in Sioux Falls, Watertown and Vermillion. Spurling said participants often experience a sense of relief.

"They learn there are others in the same situation," she explained.

The class has a different dynamic than a support group because participants are in a learning environment. However, Spurling noted, members often bond and continue to be supportive of one another after completing the class.

There is no cost to participants, but preregistration is required. Spurling asks that interested individuals call her at 1-800-360-6161. She asks that individuals leave a message if she is unavailable. She will return calls as soon as possible.

Respite options are available.