LEPC planning for spring flooding

Government officials are already looking at what they can do to prepare for anticipated spring flooding.

In a meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee on Wednesday night, Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer announced he would attend a pre-flood meeting organized by the state Office of Emergency Management in Sioux Falls on Jan. 23. At that meeting, the National Weather Service will unveil its 90-day flood forecast.

In preparation for the meeting, Keefer contacted Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. He learned the Big Sioux aquifer is at its highest point in recorded history.

A well near Renner, which measures this, shows the water level is three feet higher than normal and one foot higher than the previous recorded high. In addition, the ground moisture is above normal. Keefer said spring flooding will depend upon snowpack and precipitation.

"Even with a normal winter, flooding is more than likely," Keefer said.

Members of the LEPC began to discuss preparations which can be made at this time. Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer suggested asking local schools if their shop classes can make barricades. Even before an official vote, members supported the idea.

In September, Keefer said, 200 barricades were constructed and 150 were borrowed or rented. Currently, 50 are in storage. The others are being used or were destroyed.

"There were a lot of people out there wrecking them," said Lake County Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann.

Not only did people destroy barricades, but they also drove around them.

"I don't know how many calls we got about people driving around barricades," said April Denholm, 911 Communications director.

Lake County Deputy Grant Lanning said they were unable to cite many people for doing this because drivers were gone before officers could respond to complaints. He said three or four people went into culverts by doing this. In one instance, the driver tried to lie, saying no barricade blocked the road, but tracks indicated otherwise.

Lanning asked about the plan for setting up barricades. In September, local volunteer firefighters and county highway personnel, as well as members of local township boards, were responsible for blocking flooded roads. Ramona Fire Chief Myron Nagel suggested keeping some of the barricades in area communities rather than storing them in a central location.

LEPC members discussed improvements which could be made to the design used for barricades in September. At that time, volunteers used what was available -- 2x4 studs. Several options were considered, but no final decision was made. However, members agreed a uniform template should be made.

Members voted to use up to $4,000 of Dakota Access funds for materials to build barricades which will be constructed at area schools. Volunteers will speak with school administrators to see whether this might be possible.

Commissioner Deb Reinicke suggested filling sandbags prior to April. No decision was made.

Members reviewed a list of local resources compiled by Meyer. He explained that in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in September, the knowledge of local resources that Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert and Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck brought to the table were invaluable. Meyer felt a list of those businesses and organizations would be useful, should spring flooding occur.

In other business, the LEPC:

-- Learned the local group received a state grant in the amount of $1,318, and a donation of $20,000 from Dakota Access Pipeline has been earmarked for use by the LEPC.

-- Learned Keefer will receive a briefing from the FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team on Tuesday. He also indicated the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will close on Jan. 17, which is also the last day to apply for assistance.

-- Learned Lake County will host state training for the key positions in an EOC on Feb. 13. Elected officials as well as individuals who are likely to hold those positions will be invited to attend.

-- Received an update on radios which have been purchased with funding from a Homeland Security grant. Some have been received and are being programmed. Others will be received later this year, but all are expected to be "ready to go" in a few months.

-- Discussed needs identified during a debriefing after a shop fire late last year. Nagel said the biggest problem was water supply and proposed having water tanks in Nunda, Ramona and Wentworth. He said the amount of water fire departments can take is limited with the rural water system.

-- Discussed the unique needs of Dakota Ethanol in the event of a fire. Tankers would not be needed because the ethanol plant has an adequate water supply. The Wentworth Fire Department will be called out and request assistance as needed.