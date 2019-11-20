Lake Co. in disaster declaration

Financial assistance is now available to those who were impacted as a result of flooding and other storms in September.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Kristi Noem announced a presidential disaster declaration had been approved for the September storm damage. The declaration includes both individual and public assistance and covers the period of Sept. 9-26.

"This is good news for South Dakota communities," Noem said in a press release. "Every aspect of our South Dakota way of life has been impacted by this year's devastating storms. We have a long way to go, but this will be helpful as we build and recover."

At least $17 million in federal assistance has been requested based on preliminary assessments. Individual damage is estimated at more than $8 million.

Lake County is among the 11 counties and two reservations that are included in the request for individual assistance, according to the press release. FEMA's individual assistance program provides grants to individuals and families for expenses related to home repairs and rental assistance.

In addition, the disaster declaration makes individuals, businesses and some non-profits eligible for other federal disaster aid programs, according to a FEMA fact sheet. These include temporary rental assistance, low-interest loans to cover personal property loss for renters and homeowners, and low-interest loans for businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofit organizations that suffered disaster-related cash flow problems.

Start with FEMA registration

FEMA spokesperson Phil Wernisch said those who have been impacted by the flooding should register now for assistance. They should not wait until a Disaster Recovery Center is opened.

"The emphasis right now is for people to register, and then we will begin working with each individual," he said, indicating a FEMA representative may inspect damage to a home.

FEMA offers two ways to register. Individuals can call 1-800-621-3362 and talk to an operator, or they can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

They will be asked for contact information, the location of the damaged structure, the nature of the damages, general income information and basic insurance information. Contact information is essential for FEMA personnel to follow up on a registration.

"We need to be able to reach you to set up that inspection," Wernisch said, explaining that those who work are not always available at their personal number. "Make sure we have a good way to contact you and to follow up on your registration."

He noted that individuals who have already made repairs may still be eligible for assistance and should register.

"Show us the receipts or the invoices for work to get your home back into a safe condition and we will work with you," Wernisch said.

While federal assistance is only available for a primary residence, assistance for some programs is not based on income guidelines, he indicated. Therefore, those who have been impacted should not fail to register out of a mistaken belief they will not qualify.

Follow up with SBA loan application

Garth MacDonald, public information officer with the Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance, also emphasized the importance of getting registered. He said those impacted should work simultaneously with their insurance companies, FEMA and the SBA.

Federal law prevents duplication of benefits, but waiting for payouts from insurance companies before working with federal agencies can cause unnecessary delays.

"Our goal is to get them back in their homes in as close to a predisaster condition as possible," MacDonald said.

He outlined three basic steps for those who were impacted by the storm: first, file insurance claims; second, keep receipts and take pictures; third, register with FEMA. FEMA shares the registration information with the SBA, making it possible for individuals to immediately apply for low-interest loans.

MacDonald emphasized that businesses and qualifying non-profits are also eligible for low-interest loans. Like homeowners and renters, though, they must register with FEMA.

He also explained that in a couple situations, a homeowner may be eligible for assistance through the SBA for more than a primary residence. If a family member makes the homeowner's secondary home a permanent residence, that home could be eligible for assistance. Similarly, rental property may be eligible because the homeowner is, in essence, running a small business, MacDonald explained.

He encouraged people to apply for a loan, even if they don't know whether they will need one for their home or business in order to keep their options open. Then, if they need the assistance, they don't have to wait for an application to be approved.

Both Wernisch and MacDonald indicated staff will be available to answer questions when a Disaster Recovery Center is opened. However, registration should be made prior to visiting the center.

County also received public assistance

In addition to Lake County, Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton counties are eligible for private assistance as part of the disaster declaration for the storm damage caused by tornadoes and flooding in September. The Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation and Yankton Indian Reservation were included as well.

Lake County is also among the 19 counties and two reservations eligible for public assistance as a result of the disaster declaration. This funding can be used to reimburse eligible local governments and some nonprofit entities for damage to publicly-owned infrastructure.

The governor's office reports that South Dakota has received four disaster declarations this year. Noem has designated the state Office of Emergency Management as the lead state agency for the disaster recovery.

FEMA has named James R. Stephenson as the federal coordinating officer for recovery operations in the area affected by the most recent disaster declaration. A press release indicated funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation statewide.