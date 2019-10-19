Jackie Tyc awarded Friend of Education honors

Jackie Tyc retired from full-time teaching about two decades ago, but she keeps coming back to the classrooms in Madison to help young boys and girls learn.

Tyc's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. This fall, she received the 2019 Friend of Education Award sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. The award is presented annually to a person or group that makes a significant contribution to education in the community.

During the last school year and this one, Tyc has dialed back her volunteer work as a classroom aide at St. Thomas School to one day a week. This fall, she is helping in the combined second- and third-grade classroom that has 10 students.

Tyc said that she has always enjoyed working with children, and St. Thomas School has its attractions as "a great environment" with a family-like atmosphere.

"I love working with children," Tyc said. "Teaching here...it's a good way to start the day, and it's fun to watch (the students) grow.

``You can also learn a lot from them."

Cate Luvaas, principal at St. Thomas School, submitted a nomination letter for the education award on behalf of Tyc. Luvaas stated in her letter that Tyc's presence at St. Thomas has provided "a huge impact" for all of the children, not just the students in her classroom.

Luvaas wrote, "Many of the students that are not even in the class that she is working with sneak her hugs as she walks through the hallways."

According to Luvaas, Tyc also attends the weekly school Mass, music programs, talent shows and Paschal meals. Tyc has filled in as a substitute grandmother during Grandparents' Day at the pre-K-5 school for grandmothers who aren't able to attend.

In describing her enjoyment related to working with children, Tyc said she received a large amount of satisfaction in watching their progress, especially in "...watching them grow with their reading."

Previously, Tyc taught for 25 years in the Howard, Rapid City and Madison school systems where she taught first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth grades. After her retirement as a full-time teacher, Tyc filled in for years as a substitute teacher at St. Thomas and Madison public elementary and middle schools.

During the 2010-11 school year, Tyc started working four days a week as a classroom aide in St. Thomas' first-grade class. In successive years, Tyc followed the same group of children at St. Thomas as they graduated to middle school.

Tyc took a year off until she returned to St. Thomas during the 2018-19 school year. She chose to return and work one day a week with students in the combined first- and second-grade class. This fall, Tyc returned to her one-day-a-week schedule to work with a reconfigured class of second- and third-graders.

According to Tyc, her nomination for the Friend of Education award was kept quiet from her; she didn't even know about the recognition when she was asked to join the annual gathering. She said that Luvaas had asked her to attend the dinner to represent St. Thomas School. Tyc said the announcement caught her completely by surprise.

Audrey Johnson, St. Thomas fourth-grade teacher, also wrote a letter supporting Tyc's nomination and offered praise for her work. Johnson said that her son, a first-grader who Tyc helps this fall, has benefited from her attention in a classroom filled with many boys.

Johnson wrote, "She has helped him along with all of the other boys with practicing reading aloud to her. He enjoys reading with her."