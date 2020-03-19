ICAP adapts services to protect staff, community

Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) is adapting the way it provides services in Lake County in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.

"This week, things have changed dramatically for us," Cindy Dannenbring, ICAP executive director, told Lake County Commissioners in their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The report of changes came as part of a broader report on services provided to people in the community. Three programs have been impacted: Head Start and Early Head Start, 60s-Plus Dining, and administration of the Lake County Food Pantry.

Thus far, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota -- all related to travel outside the state and none in Lake County. Both state and local officials are being proactive in efforts to prevent community transmission.

This week, Head Start and Early Head Start are closed. Dannenbring said it was a difficult decision to make as they try to balance the need of low-income families for childcare with the need to keep staff and children safe.

The closure of public schools influenced their decision. Administrators believed siblings or high school students could provide childcare services.

With 60s-Plus Dining, volunteers who deliver meals will no longer be entering homes. They will be placing meals in coolers outside the senior's door.

"We won't be having that direct contact with the elderly person," Dannenbring said.

The program is expecting more requests as the threat posed by the coronavirus increases. They are also beginning to plan for the possibility that fewer volunteers may be available to deliver meals. In that case, frozen meals which can be consumed over several days will be delivered.

Although the Food Pantry is a separate entity, it is administered by ICAP. Until recently, staff accompanied individuals who chose their own food items. Now boxes will be prepared for them based on preferences indicated during questioning.

"We won't be taking a lot of time with them in closed quarters," Dannenbring said.

Also, individuals will be questioned when they call. If they indicate any symptoms of COVID-19 -- fever, cough or shortness of breath -- they will be asked not to enter the facility. A prepared box will be placed outside for them to pick up.

Dannenbring also highlighted the services provided to Lake County residents in 2018-19. In addition to childcare and nutrition programs, ICAP provided a variety of services related to housing.

These included weatherization services to eight homes, furnaces to six homes, utility assistance to 47 families, rental assistance to three families through the Emergency Solutions Grant program which prevented them from becoming homeless, and rent assistance to 39 families in order to keep them in permanent housing.

In addition, three families received housing counseling to help them address housing issues, and another family received assistance to rehabilitate their home.

The two early childhood education programs served 82 children. The Early Head Start program served 34 children ages 0-3. The Head Start program served 48 children ages 3-5. The children's families also received services. In addition, 32 people in 10 families participated in Common Sense parenting classes.

The 60s-Plus Dining program provided 14,987 meals to 194 seniors in Madison. In addition, 154 families received nutrition assistance from the Food Pantry.

Other services included tax assistance to 122 families by IRS-trained volunteers, garden seeds and plants to five families so they could raise their own fruits and vegetables, and 376 referrals to programs and services from partner agencies.

"Many times people just don't know where to go for services," Dannenbring said.

She also noted that ICAP operates Encore Family Thrift Store, which her information sheet described as "an alternate low-cost shopping source."

"All we have to do there is break even. Sometimes it's a struggle, but we make it," Dannenbring said.