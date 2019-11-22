DSU students display work at USFWS Visitor Center

The Pelican Project, currently on exhibit at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Visitor Center, challenged Dakota State University Digital Arts & Design students to look and to create in response to what they saw, according to Angela Behrends, assistant professor of art.

Behrends borrowed from the Biology Department two pelicans which had been preserved through taxidermy and invited her students to build their own from the inside out. Most either will be creating 3-D images digitally or have done so already. This project provided them with a tactile understanding of three-dimensionality.

"Three-D was a different medium for me," said Macray Rodeman, one of 13 students who crafted a pelican by covering a wire armature with papier-mache.

Rodeman said he draws when he does character design. Even the work he has done for video games and animated features has been two-dimensional.

In crafting his pelican, he made the aesthetic decision to have it look like a toy.

"I understood it wasn't going in a super accurate direction," he said.

Rather than fight what was happening as he worked with the assigned materials, he embraced what was developing.

"I let it be what it was going to be," Rodeman said.

Each of the students took a different approach. All of the pelicans are on display at the Visitor Center through Dec. 6. The Visitor Center is located on SD-19 3/4 mile south of the SD-34 intersection and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, except holidays.

In conjunction with the Pelican Project, Dale Droge, DSU professor of biology, will be speaking at the Visitor Center at 7 p.m. on Monday. His presentation is titled "Water, Ecology and Wildlife."