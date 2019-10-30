Lakeview Hotel opens this week

Workers were putting finishing touches on interior furnishings and some turf still needs unrolling on the lawns, but the new Lakeview Hotel in Madison officially became part of the Best Western Plus organization on Monday and the hotel staff is renting rooms to lodgers.

Ron Howe, part owner of the Lakeview Hotel, said the three-story, 70-room hotel was open for business on Friday, but the facility didn't have the official blessing from Best Western, its parent company, until Monday.

"What that means is, as of Monday, we're now connected to the Best Western reservation system," Howe said.

Howe and Terry Schultz of Madison led a group of investors into forming the Madison Hospitality Group, an organization interested in building the Best Western Plus hotel and a future convention center on the south side of Madison. The Lakeview Hotel is located on the edge of the Lakeview Industrial Park just south of SD-34.

The owners have hired John Cozad to serve as the hotel's general manager. Cozad and his staff were busy on Tuesday morning making certain that their lodging facility could welcome guests. They even had the hotel's breakfast area in operation. Lakeview Hotel guests can eat their morning meals and watch the early news shows on TV in a dining area that can seat about 38 persons.

Other amenities in the Lakeview Hotel include:

-- A fitness area for guests that offers a treadmill, stair-step machine and stationary bicycle.

-- A business center located near the front entrance that provides for computer use and internet connections. The hotel rooms also offer Wi-Fi connections to guests.

-- An indoor swimming pool and hot tub. The swimming pool room also provides access to an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

-- A small lounge area in the lobby.

-- A charging station in the front parking lot for powering batteries in electric cars.

-- Seven rooms that have kitchenettes.

Not currently open -- but being assembled -- is a larger lounge area that will offer TVs and a bar that can serve beer and wine.

For business guests who want to conduct meetings in the Lakeview Hotel, a board room was constructed on the main floor.

"And we can also provide video-conferencing from this meeting room," Howe said while showing the meeting area with its long board table.

According to Howe, the hotel offers 16 suites to guests who desire them and 54 rooms that provide queen-double bedroom space.