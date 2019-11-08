Madison hires firm to study utility systems

Madison officials decided earlier this week to hire an Austin-based construction management company to study the city's utility systems, especially electric and water, to determine how Madison should proceed with managing its services.

Brad Lawrence, municipal utility director, proposed that Madison hire CMG Inc., an international company, to study the city's current systems and recommend how Madison should operate its utilities in the future.

Lawrence said Madison currently relies on a remote-read meter-reading system that records meter data as the meter reader drives through neighborhoods. According to Lawrence, Madison faces losing the technical support for its current metering system in two years, so if the system fails, no repair back-up exists. Also, the city's encoder, receiver and transmitter devices supplied by Itron are no longer available. Lawrence said Madison could run out of meters as early as the end of 2020 if housing expands dramatically in the city.

According to Lawrence, CMG will help Madison determine the best direction for its utilities, which includes the way forward with its electricity- and water-meter systems.

Later, Lawrence explained that Madison possesses electric meters valued at about $250,000 in purchase costs and water meters valued at about $450,000 in purchase costs. In addition, the labor involved in installing the meters almost doubles their purchase costs.

Lawrence pointed out that about half of the revenue that Madison receives annually comes from electric, water and wastewater services.

According to Lawrence, utilities will need to move away from remote meter-reading systems, such as drive-by meter reading, in the near future.

"At some point, we just have to move on because the support for the current systems just won't be there," Lawrence said. "We won't have a choice."

The utilities will most likely move toward "advanced metering infrastructure," or AMI, he said. AMI will offer two-way communication that is automated and accessible through the internet. Lawrence said with an AMI system, a customer would walk into a utility office, ask for a meter reading, and receive the information in 10 to 15 seconds.

Lawrence told the commissioners that the cities of Gillette, Wyo., and Thief River Falls, Minn., have hired CMG to perform work. He later added many other communities onto the list, including Austin, Texas; Centralia, Wash.; and Clyde, Ohio.

Lawrence said the CMG staff would study the city's utility system for six weeks, starting with a meeting in Madison on Nov. 19. City officials should have the ability to look at the company's findings at the start of 2020.

CMG will perform the study for $14,500 with half of the money payable upon signing the contact and half upon completion. The city will also provide up to $1,500 to pay for travel expenses.