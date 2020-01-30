Montgomery's Furniture supports LARN with sales

September wasn't kind to Montgomery's Furniture.

The tornado in Sioux Falls damaged the distribution center there while floodwaters on top of road construction virtually isolated the store in Madison. Fortunately, the waters of Silver Creek which raged through town like an angry mob stopped short of entering the Madison warehouse -- by a couple of inches.

With those concerns, the company could have focused on recovering and taking care of business. Instead, they focused on extending a helping hand to the community.

"We tried to do everything we could to help," said Montgomery's President Eric Sinclair.

Employees volunteered to help clean out basements. Company trucks were used to transport items in short supply -- such as sump pumps, shop vacs and hoses -- to Madison.

"We brought up all kinds of stuff from Sioux Falls and just opened the back of the truck and sold it for what it cost me," Sinclair said.

As a result of those efforts, in addition to work which needed to be done in Sioux Falls, Montgomery's Furniture was forced to put some of its vendors on hold. Two responded by asking what they could do to help.

The Serta Mattress company and Paul Roberts Furniture donated some of their products to be used in a way that would benefit the community.

"We decided the easiest was for us to sell the product and give the money to the Lake Area Recovery Network," Sinclair said.

By doing this, Montgomery's raised $3,500 for LARN. He said he believes LARN is "doing a great thing in the community, funneling funds to people in need."

LARN was created in 1993 in the aftermath of July flooding and was reactivated following the September 2019 flood. Since that time, it has handled 45 cases, served more than 100 individuals and provided more than $17,000 in direct assistance.

LARN President Jim Iverson anticipates that in the coming months, LARN will continue to see applications for assistance, especially since FEMA has closed the Disaster Recovery Center in Madison. The organization focuses on meeting unmet needs in the community, such as home repairs which were not covered by either insurance or FEMA.

"Appliances pulled out of the water in September could fail in February or March," Iverson said, providing another example of a way in which LARN could help. "We see ourselves being more active as we go into the spring."

As for considering the needs of the community at a time when their own business had storm-related issues of its own to address, Sinclair said that response reflects Montgomery Furniture's philosophy of doing business.

"That's why we've been around for 132 years. We try to give back to the communities that are so good to us," he said.