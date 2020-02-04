Avery and Mullen file papers to run for office; Corbin obtains petition for city seat

The business office staff at the Madison Central School District reported on Tuesday that Richard Avery, a Madison area resident, had filed a nominating petition to run for a seat on the Madison School Board.

Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, announced that Avery's petition was validated, making him a candidate.

The city of Madison and Madison Central have agreed to hold a combined city-school district election on April 14.

The Madison School Board has two seats up for election this spring, seats currently filled by Rob Honomichl and Shawn Miller. The persons serving on the school board and Madison City Commission have three-year terms.

City commission incumbents Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson have their current terms on the city commission expire this spring.

Corbin, of Madison, obtained nominating-petition papers on Monday to run for re-election to the Madison City Commission, according to the staff with the Madison Finance Office. Johnson took out nominating-petition forms on Friday.

City staff also announced that Patrick Mullen of Madison filed his completed nominating-petition forms on Monday.

Along with the incumbents, Mullen and Jerae Wire of Madison are planning to run for the two city commission seats up for election. Wire obtained petition forms on Friday.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 voter signatures from Madison residents and return their completed petitions before the end of the business day on Feb. 28. School board candidates need to collect 20 valid voter signatures.

The voter registration deadline to cast a ballot in the April 14 election is March 31.