Madison commissioners to consider building permit fee waiver for flood victims

Madison officials plan to present a proposal to the city commissioners next week that would have the city waiving building permit fees for Madison property owners who are repairing damage to their homes and buildings caused by the September flooding.

The proposal stems from an appeal from Scott Parsley of Madison on Monday for assistance to help St. John Lutheran Church repair damage caused by the flooding. Parsley told the city commissioners that St. John was "hit extremely hard" by the flooding. During the disaster, the flood water had risen several feet in the lower level of the church.

According to Parsley, volunteers were rebuilding the church's Clothing Room and its stock of donated clothing, and other repairs were under way. Parsley pointed out that the St. John congregation and other Madison property owners were making flood-related repairs because they needed to, not because they wanted to improve their buildings and lots.

Parsley said that when it applied for its building permit, St. John Church was assessed a building permit fee of $803. He maintained that the fee was a significant amount of money for the church, costing as much as a percentage of the church's expense in repairing its floors.

Parsley asked if city officials could review Madison's ordinances and provide changes for local nonprofit groups with repairs caused by natural disasters.

Commissioner Mike Waldner said that the city is interested in the amount of damage caused by the 2019 flooding, in part because agencies such as FEMA are interested in the dollar amounts. The building permit applications help the city in reporting the damage totals.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the commissioners that they could place the subject on their next meeting agenda. City Attorney David Jencks added that the city commissioners could provide a waiver from permit fees for flooding victims. Before next Monday, Comes and Jencks could work on a resolution that would waive building permit fees for all applications dealing with flood repairs.

After Monday's meeting, Comes provided a list of property improvements for residences that do not require a building permit, including:

-- Painting, wallpapering, tiling, carpeting, countertops and other finish work.

-- Replacement of siding and roofing.

-- Installation of gutters, downspouts and storm windows.

-- Retaining walls not more than 4 feet in height, unless supporting a large load.

-- One-story buildings less than 120 square feet in size used as storage sheds and playhouses.

-- Ground-level water tanks less than 5,000 gallons.

-- Prefabricated swimming pools less than 24 inches deep.

-- Swings and playground equipment.

-- Window awnings supported by an exterior wall and not projecting more than 54 inches from the wall.

While the items on the list do not need building permits, they are all subject to needing floodplain development permits. The property owners also need to comply with all city ordinances including zoning regulations.