Conflict of interest changes made; school board members tour aviation classroom

As of Monday night, school board members for the Madison Central School District have a more defined conflict of interest policy to follow when performing their work for Madison's public schools.

The Madison School Board on Monday approved changes to school district policies that are related to school board member conflicts of interest and other subjects, such as meeting agenda formats, the preparation and release of meeting agendas, school district policy publication, and superintendents' authority in the absence of a specific policy.

Related to the conflict of financial interest policy, a board member is not supposed to have any direct financial interest in a contract with the district; furnish directly any labor equipment or supplies; or receive employment as a teacher or substitute teacher in the same district.

However, within the exemption to the conflict of interest policy, the rules allow contracts of less than $5,000 for a board member if no other supply source is available within the district and the amount is reasonable. The contract amount was one of the latest changes; it was $3,000 or less.

Changes to the policy state, "Each member shall decide if any potential conflict of interest requires disqualification from participation in board discussion or action."

The policy changes outline that no board member may participate in discussion or vote on any issue in which the member has a conflict of interest regarding direct or indirect financial interests or direct or indirect personal interests.

In addition, if at least two-thirds of the school board votes that a board member "... has an identifiable conflict of interest that should prohibit the member from voting on a specific matter."

The other policy changes included officially adding the Pledge of Allegiance to the meeting, listing the school district website as an information source, and expanding the gender references in the superintendent's policy.

New aviation class

School board members toured the high school classroom in which students are learning new aviation-related curriculum. MHS Principal Adam Shaw and class instructor Danny Frisby-Griffin explained the teaching equipment, academics and goals in which students learn aviation techniques and career opportunities in the elective course.

Frisby-Griffin, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and pilot, showed the board members the handbooks that the students read and introduced the visitors to a flight simulator used in the classroom. The aircraft simulator introduces the juniors and seniors to the operation of a Cessna 172 light airplane.

The Madison students also learn how to operate small drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, and can eventually earn certification to operate drone aircraft.

Through the course, Frisby-Griffin, said the students practice mathematics, such as trigonometry and geometry; learn about natural sciences, including weather; and write papers on aviation topics.

Office hire

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced that school district officials were in the process of hiring a new office professional at Madison Middle School.

Among the district's recent personnel changes, the board members approved the resignation, effective on Sept. 27, of Lori Waldner as a high school office professional. Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, said Tonya Callies, an MMS office staff member, had decided to transfer to the high school office.

Jorgenson said district personnel would start interviewing applicants in the near future.

Demolition

Jorgenson reported that officials with Education Heights LLC had informed district officials that demolition would start in the next two weeks on the former nursing home facility located south of the high school-middle school complex.

Education Heights had purchased the property from Golden Living of Plano, Texas, after the Madison nursing home closed last winter.

The Madison Central School District bought the property in July with the intention that Education Heights would demolish the buildings.