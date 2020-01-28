Local businesses, employees donate $29,000 to United Way

Local businesses First Bank & Trust and FirstLine Funding Group and their employees committed nearly $30,000 in funding to Interlakes Area United Way for 2020.

FirstLine Funding Group is a division of First Bank & Trust. Both are part of the Fishback Financial Corporation, which matches 100% of dollars pledged by employees to United Way. With the match, their donation total reached $29,733.84.

"Our organizations deeply care about giving back to the communities we live in and serve," said First Bank & Trust Community Bank President Jon Knuths. "We've created a culture of paying it forward, and this impacts how we do business as well as how we exist within the community. We're proud to support United Way and help make a difference in the lives of so many in our region."

Representatives from the two businesses recently presented their collective pledge to IAUW President Lori Gustaf, who also serves as vice president and chief operations officer for FirstLine Funding Group.

"The Fishback corporation is a terrific advocate for volunteerism and giving back, and we echo that sentiment at the local level," Gustaf said.

Employees of the two organizations who pledge at least one hour of pay per month receive a paid day off work as a thank-you for donating to United Way.

"While we encourage staff to consider giving, it is ultimately their decision. I've always been impressed with the level of commitment we receive," she said.

IAUW garnered more than $77,000 in pledges for 2020. They plan to announce allocations at the annual meeting on Monday at Nicky's in Madison.

The meeting will also include a recap of IAUW's 2019 impact, recognition of Heart Club members, outstanding partners and donors, and a 2020 outlook. Several 2019 partner agencies have been invited to speak.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Refreshments begin at 5 p.m. with the program at 5:30 p.m.