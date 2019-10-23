United Way offers training in accessing resources

Lake County residents were advised to call the 211 Helpline for assistance and to report damages during and after the flood in September.

Because the 211 Helpline is a relatively new service, only available in Lake County since July 2017, many people were unfamiliar with it. Both free and confidential, the service helps people identify local resources to address needs related to issues such as health care, housing and utilities, jobs and support.

Interlakes Area United Way and the Helpline Center are offering training to help area residents learn how to utilize this service. The one-hour class will be held on Oct. 29 at FirstLine Funding Group, 1108 S. Washington Ave., Madison. It starts with registration, coffee and rolls at 8 a.m. with the class at 8:30 a.m.

Those who attend will learn how to search and find resources through the 211 online database. In addition, Helpline Center staff will share information about the role of 211 in a community, including their role in a disaster and how they respond to crisis calls.

Called "211 University," the training is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested. Sign up at www.helplinecenter.org/211university.