DSU Fall enrollment up

MADISON -- Dakota State University emerged as the only public university to see an increase in its Fall enrollment, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

In a news release, Regents reported overall Fall enrollment at South Dakota's six public universities is down 3 percent in full-time equivalent (FTE) students. DSU was the only university to see an increase in FTE students with 1.26%.

The number of FTE students for the Fall 2019 term, based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents' system, was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8. Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students over last year.

"South Dakota's unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market. That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college," said Paul B. Beran, the regents' executive director and CEO in a news release. "South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we'll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students."

In contrast to the overall public university numbers, DSU officials say they've seen enrollment increases in multiple categories.

The university has the largest freshmen class ever at 425 students, which is up 5% from last year. The number of graduate students has increased 16% over last year, and the number of full-time-equivalent graduate students (FTE) is up 14%, to 450 and 197, respectively. Total students new to DSU (freshmen plus transfer students) is 670, a 2% increase from fall 2018. DSU has a 1.26% increase in total student FTEs, which is an important positive trend.

"Students taking more credit hours is a trend we want to see in higher education," said DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths. "These students are often more successful, and at Dakota State, student success is our number one priority."

Students who take 15 or more credits per semester are more likely to successfully complete their degrees in a timely manner, she stated. "These new graduates can then take their forward-thinking, innovative DSU degrees into the workforce where they can make a positive impact locally, regionally, and globally."

The number of DSU scholar-athletes is up 42% from last fall, to a total of 471. These increases are the result of expanding rosters in traditional sports as well as the addition this fall of the new Trojan e-sports program. There are 82 students on 15 different e-sports teams competing in six different games; 22 of them are students new to DSU.

An increasing number of students are choosing to live in university housing. The DSU residence halls are at 100% occupancy, with 794 students living in university housing. This 100% occupancy is even more notable given that this fall the university opened the new Van Eps Place, with an additional 23 beds, and added 41 additional beds in existing residence halls by converting some rooms to accommodate more *students (e.g., singles to doubles, doubles to triples, etc.).

More students are also signing up for the university's dining services. An increasing number of students not living on campus are choosing to have their meals in the Trojan Center, along with those living in university residence halls. The total number of meal plans sold this fall is 904, up from 830 in fall 2018.

"Our on-campus students increasingly want to be close to their classrooms and campus resources. With this trend, we are pleased that we are on track to open our newest residence hall in the fall of 2021," Griffiths said. Residence Village will have 128 beds designed in suite and apartment arrangements.

"We find that students prefer these designs as opposed to traditional dormitory layouts," she stated. "Meeting the students' needs in regard to their living and learning experiences strengthens their connections to the university and will help us recruit high-achieving student scholars in the future."