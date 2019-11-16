Gratitude shapes Talbott Brothers as musicians

Music, by its very nature, is communal, drawing performers and audience into a shared space -- not just a physical space, but an emotional space where energy flows back and forth, creating a special kind of magic.

At no time was this more evident than on Wednesday night, when the Madison Area Arts Council celebrated 10 years in The BrickHouse with a performance by the Talbott Brothers. As Nick and Tyler Talbott shared songs written out of their own experience, they captured the audience with easy vocal harmonies and a rich acoustical style.

"We always thought the most important thing we could do was to make music," Tyler, the younger of the twentysomething duo, told a full house.

Raised in Imperial, Neb., by parents who grew up in Elk Point, S.D., Nick and Tyler learned to play guitar from "a lady who lived down the street" and to appreciate the nuance of harmony from their high school choir director.

"He taught us a lot of what we know," Tyler said.

They listened to Billy Joel and James Taylor and started developing their own sound while Nick was in high school and Tyler in junior high. They practiced in the studio Nick improvised in his bedroom.

While their parents are not musical, they gave their sons something which both consider invaluable -- a supportive environment which allowed them to develop as musicians.

"You can only do music because the people who love you support you doing it," Tyler noted.

Because Tyler was in high school when Nick started college, some of their early gigs were at coffee shops and bars when Tyler visited his brother. Then, Tyler started college and they began booking shows.

Seven years ago, the Talbott Brothers took a leap of faith. They decided to go on tour.

"If this is meant to be, we won't go back to college," Nick said they told themselves. "We put all our eggs in one basket."

Initially, they did their own booking but now have a booking agent. They also have a producer who helps them to select the music they record.

"It takes a small team to make a song people remember," Tyler explained.

Their creative process enables them to welcome the feedback their producer provides. Neither is fully responsible for either the music or the lyrics of their original pieces.

Their collaborative process involves working individually and trusting one another's judgment. One will start a song and pass it off to the other for feedback and polishing.

"Because we're brothers, we work through this pretty quickly," Nick said.

Tyler starts his songs by developing lyrics, Nick by fiddling with musical themes. He calls it "fishing" and says sometimes he doesn't catch anything. When they share what they're working on, they know it may be shot down as easily as it is finished or improved upon.

They consider this one of the benefits of collaborating. Tyler said singer/songwriters often don't have the kind of feedback they need to honestly evaluate their original work.

The Talbott Brothers feel their Midwestern, small-town roots are reflected in their music. They also believe their lyrics resonate with others because they bring honesty to the writing process.

"We really spend a lot of time searching inside ourselves," Nick said.

On stage, the Talbott Brothers expressed the same kind of gratitude for their audience that they express for those who influenced them as teenagers and who continue to support them as adults. Several times on Wednesday night, Tyler -- the raconteur on stage -- expressed appreciation for the opportunity to "go acoustic" in the "intimate space."

"We always hoped that someday where we grew up they would have something like this," he said.

The audience responded with equal appreciation, applauding exuberantly at the end of individual songs, and giving them a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

Nick and Tyler played to the crowd by collaborating on a strategy for an encore prior to playing the last selection. After finishing, they scrambled into a closet and came out as the crowd chanted, "One more song. One more song."

The next performance at The BrickHouse will be Madison native Mike Lee, who will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.