People can enjoy outdoors while social distancing

Social distancing doesn't require people to sacrifice outdoor recreational activities.

"There's hiking. There's walking. There's definitely things to do -- nature walks, taking your pet for a walk," said John Bame, district park manager.

Even though the office is closed at Lake Herman State Park, the park like other state parks and recreational areas, remains open for people to enjoy. With schools closed and social distancing recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19, people may actually need those outdoors activities to address cabin fever.

"It gets you out of the house and takes your mind off what is going on," Bame noted.

He and his family have the good fortune of actually living in the park and have been enjoying opportunities it provides. On a recent warm day, they got out their bikes and rode through the park.

Bame does suggest that folks respect CDC and state Department of Health recommendations as he does.

"If I'm out for a hike and see someone else, I just wave and walk on," Bame said.

Similarly, if people are using a shelter or playground, he recommends that others choose another site.

"We have 240 acres at Lake Herman. You can do social distancing and still check out nature and be surprised at the fun stuff," Bame said.

Currently, all the playgrounds and toilets are open. Toilets are being cleaned more frequently than usual as a precaution, according to Bame. He does encourage park visitors to also take precautions when using common areas, such as using hand sanitizer, but he also emphasizes the variety of activities which can be enjoyed at Lake Herman and at Walker's Point Recreation Area.

"There are an unlimited amount of outdoor activities," he said.

He noted that migrating birds are returning, so bird watching is an option. He said that in addition to using playground areas, children can engage in imaginative play. Bame said he and his boys played laser tag one afternoon. He also mentioned the disc golf course at Lake Herman.

"All of our trails are accessible," Bame said, adding that snow has disappeared from most areas of the park.

Currently, anglers find themselves in the hiatus between ice fishing and open water, but Bame anticipates the fishing will open soon.

With the Light Goose Conservation Order, hunters can get outdoors, too. Snow geese, blue geese and Ross' geese are legal species through May 15. Canadian geese and white-fronted geese are not legal species.

Although no hunting is allowed at Lake Herman, hunters can take advantage of Game Production Areas throughout the county.

The state park system is still taking reservations for summer camping, and people can still camp at Lake Herman although the comfort stations are not open. Should the situation change, those with reservations will be notified, according to Bame.

"Things change. We really have to pay attention to what's going on," he said.

While the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks, like other entities, is doing what it can to manage the curve, Bame doesn't feel that should prevent people from getting outdoors.

"Even 15 or 20 minutes outdoors makes a person feel better," he said.