6 weeks to submit grants for buyouts; FEMA program outlined; Jan. 23 deadline approaches

Madison homeowners who want to have their flood-prone properties purchased by the government through a FEMA program need to meet a deadline in six weeks and have work completed that includes a "predamage appraisal" of their homes.

The homeowners -- whether they have homes in Madison or other Lake County communities -- need to meet a Jan. 23 deadline. The experts recommend to anyone interested in joining the property acquisition program that they need to get cracking to get the work done.

About 40 residents attended Monday's meeting about the FEMA acquisition program, also attended by the mayor, city and county commissioners and other local government officials. Information about the program was provided by Todd Kays and Greg Maag of the First District Association of Local Governments and Jim Poppen of South Dakota Emergency Management.

Kays explained the outline of the acquisition program that involves local, state and federal governments, saying the effort "...helps communities purchase flood-prone properties, remove buildings and maintain the land as open space." Kay said the properties that are eligible for the program include land located in special flood-hazard areas and properties that have a history of flooding even if they are located outside of a floodplain.

According to Kays, local governments -- in this case, Madison and Lake County governments -- need to sponsor the acquisition program and submit applications to the state and FEMA on the property owners' behalf. Under the current disaster program, FEMA would pay 75% of eligible costs, state government has indicated it would pay 10%, and the remaining 15% is paid by the property owner.

Later during the meeting, Mayor Marshall Dennert of Madison told the attendees that he didn't see any circumstances in which the city would not submit any acquisition requests to the state or FEMA. Dennert also expected city officials to move on sponsoring the acquisition program by next Monday.

Kays said that property owners would need a predamage appraisal of their buildings completed before Jan. 23 with the work done by a licensed appraiser. The property owners will also need to sign a letter of understanding with First District Association for grant-writing services so the association can complete the applications. The property owners need to sign the agreement before the work starts.

Before First District staff start writing the grant applications, the owners will need to obtain cost estimates of certain expenses, including the demolition or removal of a house, leveling the lot, asbestos testing and abatement, and closing and deed-transfer costs. Homeowners will need to inform the grant writers if the property acquisition will exceed $276,000 or if the property is outside the floodplain. The writers will also need photos of all sides of the building. The grant writers will need the information before the Jan. 23 deadline.

The homeowners will need to hire a licensed appraiser "out of their own pocket" with each appraisal typically costing about $700. However, Kays said that communities in several South Dakota counties would have appraisal work performed, meaning that Madison property owners would probably need to hire licensed appraisers based in Sioux Falls, Huron or even Minnesota. The appraisal costs could also increase because the workers are busier than normal due to the 2019 flooding.

Kays said that interested homeowners would need to speak to their local officials, "...talk to the city, talk to the county." As far as meeting the program deadlines, Kays said to the homeowners, "It's all on you."

Kays pointed out that a limited amount of money was available for the acquisition program because the federal government had provided $9 million for flood-disaster relief to South Dakota. That $9 million is intended to help the state with repairing roads and bridges, fixing other flood damage and the property-acquisition program. Any homeowners applying for acquisition grants will compete with other property owners in their community and in other flood-damaged counties.

According to Kays, the writers of the grant applications will need to complete their paperwork by March 13.

The acquisition program's experts said that applicants need to prepare for possible disappointment. "Just because you submit an application it's not guaranteed," Poppen said.

Interested homeowners will also need to provide additional information before a Feb. 21 deadline, such as base flood elevation and first-floor elevation, the National Flood Insurance Program policy number, the building's age and the property's fair-market value.

They recommended that homeowners with mortgages review their financial numbers to see if the acquisition program would provide an appropriate amount of assistance. Homeowners relocating their homes would only receive compensation for their old lot. In addition, any property salvaged from a house destined for demolition, such as a furnace or air-conditioning system, would have the salvage value subtracted from the FEMA compensation.

Kays said that First District Association would place information about the FEMA acquisition program online at www.1stdistrict.org.