FEMA team assesses flood damage

A FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team was in Lake County last week, assessing damage caused by flooding between Sept. 9 and Sept. 26.

"We're taking our time here because there was a lot of damage," said Daniel R. Green, acting as the team's public information officer.

The assessment is just one step in the process which could result in a disaster declaration. After the information has been collected, it will be compiled in Pierre and forwarded to the Region VIII FEMA office in Denver.

From there, it will go to Washington, D.C., for the president's signature. Until the president signs a disaster declaration, no FEMA funds are available.

"The uncertainty people feel right now is the worst part of a disaster," Green said.

He said that even if the answer is `no,' it's better than not knowing what will happen. Currently, two forms of assistance are being considered for Lake County -- public assistance, which would provide funding to repair roads and related infrastructure; and individual assistance, which would help property owners whose homes received damage.

"It's possible Lake County will have public assistance and individual assistance simultaneously," Green indicated, adding this is not uncommon.

He, personally, was touring the county with Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, speaking with homeowners who were affected by the flooding. The goal was to do a scattershot sampling, not to speak with everyone affected. Individuals contacted were either on the list compiled by the American Red Cross, which did a preliminary damage assessment immediately following the flood, or on the list of those who reported damages through 211.

"We just listen to them tell their stories," Green explained. "We want them to paint a picture for us. We take our time."

By sampling affected homeowners, FEMA is able to work efficiently and be detail-oriented, according to Green. He recognizes that homeowners may continue to discover ways in which their homes were affected by the flood and called it "the death by paper cuts."

First, they see the immediate damage. Then mold and mildew set in. They may later discover electrical problems.

"A flood is one of the more harrowing things people can go through," he said.

Green did note that only a primary residence, not a vacation home, is available for FEMA assistance. However, renters who were displaced may be eligible.

Similarly, farmers whose homes were affected could be eligible for assistance, although their crops would be covered through the USDA. Until a disaster declaration has been signed, even FEMA employees won't know which programs will be implemented in South Dakota.

While Green was meeting with homeowners, another team was surveying damage to roads throughout the county.

At a public meeting earlier this year, county highway personnel reported the county could not receive financial assistance for repairs to culverts which had rusted prior to the flooding. Green affirmed deferred maintenance is taken into consideration, but he said decisions are made in partnership with state and local authorities.

"FEMA is strange as a federal agency. We come in and go to Pierre and say, `What would you like us to do'?" he explained.

Within Madison city limits, the damage assessment has included the collapsed WPA wall along Memorial Creek. Accumulated overtime by city and county employees is also considered a damage.

"It's getting harder and harder to stay in the black for rural America," Green said, explaining why that expense could be considered for reimbursement.

He was careful to say that until the president signs a disaster declaration, no funding will be available for anything. Within an hour after that happens, Green said his office will issue a press release.

Once that happens, FEMA will coordinate efforts through the state Office of Emergency Management and the governor's office. He said it's possible a Disaster Recovery Center will be opened. That is a one-stop shop which will provide assistance from a variety of agencies.

"You can talk to state programs. You can talk to federal programs," he explained.

This is done to help people receive the assistance they need. With multiple agencies under the same roof, it's easier to troubleshoot cases at a time when individuals may already be feeling overwhelmed, according to Green.

"We are asking people to register, to jump through hoops, often when they are going through one of the most stressful periods of their lives," he said.