First Premier applies for Madison branch

First Premier Bank has submitted an application to the board members of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to open a branch bank in Madison.

The application, which was formally announced with a publicized legal notice on Dec. 6, asks the Federal Reserve to approve the establishment of a branch at 202 N.W. 2nd St. in central Madison.

First Premier officials expect that the application process will take 30 to 40 days to complete.

In giving its approval, the Federal Reserve is expected to consider certain factors, including the record of performance of the applicant in helping meet local credit needs. Interested parties are invited to send written comments about the application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Applications Officer, Division of Supervision, Regulation and Credit, P.O. Box 291, Minneapolis, Minn., 55480-0291.

Federal Reserve officials are supposed to consider comments and any requests for a public meeting or formal hearing concerning the application, if the written comments are received on or before the last day of the comment period.

For the establishment of a First Premier Bank branch in Madison, the comment period will not end before Dec. 23, 2019.

To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve board's procedures, or if more information is needed on how to submit comments on the First Premier Bank application, individuals can call Chris Wangen, assistant vice president, at 612-204-5087.