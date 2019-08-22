City officials OK Cyber Estates Addition plans

City commissioners approved the layout for a new Cyber Estates Addition in northeast Madison, a new neighborhood that contains 72 housing lots, a park and a detention pond.

During its Monday meeting, the Madison City Commissioners were asked to approve a preliminary plat for Cyber Estates, a housing development planned east of Division Ave. between N. 9th and N. 11th streets.

The preliminary plat also included the layout for a new park and detention pond located in the southeast corner of the housing development. The park and pond area will cover about four acres of land.

Brent Antonen, project manager for Nielson Development, presented the preliminary plat to the commissioners and provided information about the project. Nielson Development also wanted to ask the city to take ownership of the detention pond after it was developed and reimburse the developer for providing utility services to the proposed park.

Members of the municipal parks and recreation board had met on Aug. 13 to review the plans for the new park. The board members approved the location for the new park but recommended larger accessibility and visibility to the park.

The park's entrance is located at N. Heatherwood Ave. and originally was designed at 26 feet wide. Park board members had concerns about a narrow park entrance restricting emergency-vehicle access and limiting available vehicle parking.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the board members that the developer could change the configuration of some of the housing lots to make the park entrance wider.

When the preliminary plat for the Cyber Estates Addition was presented to the Madison City Commission, the park entrance was widened from 26 feet to 40 feet.

The city commissioners approved having Madison take ownership of the detention pond, which is designed to offer some flood mitigation for the housing development. Nielsen Development officials also told city officials that the detention pond would serve as additional green space for the park.

Nielsen Development asked the city to reimburse the development company for installing water and sanitary sewer services to the park. The developers estimated that the installation would cost about $4,000. Antonen told the commissioners that the installation of the utilities was "...a lot cheaper to do it now."

For a housing development the size of Cyber Estates, city zoning requires the development of at least 1.5 acres of new park space.