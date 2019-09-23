Karl Mundt Library holds 50th birthday party

In celebrating the 50th birthday of the Karl E. Mundt Library, staff at Dakota State University and caretakers of the Karl Mundt Archives arranged a display of artifacts about the library and U.S. Sen. Karl Mundt in the building's art gallery.

At midday on Saturday, birthday party attendees could visit the library's main floor and sit at Mundt's office desk that he used in Washington, D.C. They could view personal belongings, such as elephant figurines and walking canes, and documents including the architect's blueprints for the library.

Also on display were biographies of Mundt and his wife Mary and histories of the construction and dedication on June 3, 1969. President Richard Nixon attended and spoke at the library's dedication on that day when the state university was called Dakota State College.

Organizers created a video display of the library dedication speeches given by Harry Bowes, DSC president; Gov. Frank Farrar; Nixon; and Mundt.

Before he entered politics, both Karl and Mary Mundt taught at Eastern State Normal School, which is now Dakota State University, in Madison from 1928-36.

Mundt was elected to the U.S. House in 1938 and won four re-elections to the House. In 1948, Mundt was elected to a South Dakota U.S. Senate seat and won re-election to the Senate in 1954, 1960 and 1966.

During Saturday's birthday party, attendees could sign up for a drawing to win a copy of Karl Mundt's biography, "A Fair Chance for a Free People." Jan Brue Enright, the Mundt Library director, said the Mundt Archives continues to have a number of the biographies available.

"We thought, that for this celebration, it would be fun to give one of the biographies to someone attending the party," Enright said.

One of the party attendees, Gerry Lange of Madison, a former DSU professor and state legislator, brought samples of the red, white and blue stationary that DSC had printed for the library dedication.

The organizers had postcards dating from the 1960s or early 1970s with a photo displaying the library. There was a basket of small, metal political-campaign buttons -- colored red, white and blue -- with Mundt's image and only his name.

"You could see that they are very practical with just his name and no identifying year or office," Enright said. "He likely used them campaign after campaign."

Enright said the archives has many more campaign buttons. The Mundt Archives stores the late senator's personal papers and congressional correspondence.

The library staff has scheduled a presentation by Dr. Sean Flynn, a Dakota Wesleyan University professor, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 titled "Mundt & Nixon."