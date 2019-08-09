Engineers to prepare plans for pump project

The city commissioners this week approved a contract with Banner Engineering to have the firm prepare plans and specifications for new coatings applied to screw pumps used in Madison's wastewater treatment plant.

Brad Lawrence, Madison's utility director, told the commissioners the agreement with the South Dakota firm would only involve engineering work.

According to Lawrence, workers would need to sandblast the screw pumps, perform any cleaning and re-coat the pumps. He also expects workers to replace some bearings in the screw pumps.

Lawrence anticipates that the cost will reach the six-figure mark overall.

Banner estimated that the creation of engineering plans and specifications for the coating work would amount to $11,500. The Banner engineers also estimate that the quality inspections and construction administration would amount to $12,500. The full engineering expenses for the project would total $24,000.

The Banner engineers will provide a certified inspector to observe and document the coating process.

Garfield Ave. bridge

The commissioners approved an agreement between Madison and the South Dakota Department of Transportation to advertise a project to rehabilitate the Garfield Ave. bridge.

SDDOT plans to pay 80% of the expenses related to the project. The city is expected to pay the remaining 20% of expenses.

The total cost of the bridge project is estimated at $782,000.