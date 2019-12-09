FEMA DSA teams here have advice for flood survivors

As temperatures dropped on Friday, an Uber driver from Tucson, Ariz., and a security officer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., were braving the cold, going door-to-door in Madison neighborhoods, working to ensure that anyone who might have sustained damage as a result of September flooding was registered with FEMA.

"I was praying, `No closer, no closer, no closer'," Mary Peterson told Karen Nolen and Mark Ocasio, two members of the Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team which was canvassing her neighborhood.

She was on her way out as they arrived but took a few minutes to speak with them. In doing so, she learned that she is eligible for FEMA assistance because two automobiles were totaled as a result of the flooding. Prior to speaking with Nolen and Ocasio, she did not know this.

Like others who sustained damage, she needs to register with FEMA by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362, or going to the disaster recovery center (DRC) at 455 S. Highland Ave. (former Cars for Les building). The biggest mistake people can make is not registering.

"Damage you don't see today, you may very well see months from now," Ocasio said.

"You wake up one morning and there's a crack in the wall," added Monica Curtis, DSA crew lead.

The six-member team which began canvassing Madison neighborhoods on Friday depended on information they obtained from Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer and on reports from those in identified neighborhoods. Nate Custer, FEMA public information officer, said those who have been affected are often aware of others who suffered similar damage.

The purpose of the DSA teams is not to inspect a home or to notify an individual of a FEMA determination, but to answer questions, to help people register, and to check on the status of an open case.

"We're considered the first face of FEMA," Curtis said.

Occasionally, a DSA team will be able to provide immediate assistance. In one instance, a woman was in dire need of a furnace.

"We were able to respond immediately," Nolen said. "We were: `oh, this is great'!"

However, that is not the norm. More often, a team will approach a house, show identification and engage in a conversation about the disaster and FEMA assistance. When they leave, they will encourage people to write down questions they may have after the visit and to take those questions to the DRC.

"This job is very tedious and tiring, but when we run into someone where we made a difference...it feels good," said Jeffrey Barnoski, another DSA team member.

Because the team visiting Madison is an experienced team, they are aware of situations which they feel are important to address. First, sometimes individuals don't want to file a claim because they feel others need the assistance more than they do.

"The federal government has money set aside for every individual who is eligible," Curtis said. No one is taking money from someone else by receiving assistance, she said.

Second, individuals often believe they do not qualify for FEMA assistance if they have insurance.

"Whether they have insurance or don't have insurance, whether they are a homeowner or a renter, if they have damages, they can apply for FEMA assistance," Curtis said.

They will be asked to provide insurance information and this will affect the amount of assistance for which they are eligible, but they can and should apply.

"If they have insurance and receive a denial, they can appeal," said Errin Stone, a DSA team member.

Third, if individuals receive denial letters, they should read the letters in their entirety. Curtis said too often people see the word, "denial," crumple up the letter and throw it away, which she understands.

"Tensions are high. People are worn out, distressed. That's the last word they want to see," she explained.

However, many times a denial is the result of failing to provide the required paperwork. That situation can easily be remedied by providing the required documentation, such as a letter from their insurance company regarding their claim.

Too, denials can be appealed. If the assistance does not enable the individual to have safe and sanitary housing, it can be appealed. If assistance is denied, it can be appealed.

The team also wants area residents to know that individuals who post signs like "No Trespassing" or "Private Property" cannot be approached by FEMA DSA teams.

However, the main message they want to get out is the same message that FEMA has been communicating since the disaster declaration was approved in November.

"Don't put off registering and don't put off going to the DRC. It's not going to be there for weeks and weeks and weeks," Custer said.

Affected individuals must register by Jan. 17. The DRC may close prior to that.