Restoration company preparing Manitou-Gehl plant to reopen

Folks swarmed around Manitou Group-Gehl on Tuesday afternoon, but few were company employees and the factory was eerily quiet.

Work was under way to clean up following recent flooding, even though water continues to seep through the concrete floors and water stands on the assembly floor. Plant manager Jeff Minnaert is working with the Manitou corporate office and a cleanup company to prepare the plant, which currently employs 230, to incrementally reopen.

"We're paying all our employees while we're down," Minnaert said.

With some of their employees also facing flooding in their homes and communication within the area temporarily interrupted last week, the company made every effort to contact each employee to alleviate concerns related to the closure. Many were called.

"We wanted everyone to know they'd be compensated while we're shut down," Minnaert reiterated.

Gehl Manufacturing was just one of the local businesses impacted by the widespread flooding last week when nearly 12 inches of rain fell in two days. Like homeowners, some businesses were not hit as severely as others.

Mustang loss limited

On Tuesday morning, Mustang Seeds was removing small grain from bins near 4th Street and Union Avenue. While concrete pads and air floors protected most of the grain, two bins were affected, according to Justin Wise, general manager.

They were removing seed down to the point where the grain was wet, which would have been higher than the water level.

"The grain absorbs a lot of the water, so it absorbed up higher than the water," Wise explained.

At this point, the company cannot estimate the loss but recognizes it could have been worse. Neither the facility on the SD-34 bypass nor the warehouse on Washington Avenue was affected. However, the company was also hit in July, when a hopper-bottom grain bin and semitrailer were knocked over by high winds during a storm.

One-day closure

Campbell Supply on 3rd Street was a reference point during the early stages of the flooding when Memorial Creek went over its banks. However, according to one of the store's managers, Mike Larsen, the store was only closed one day -- Thursday -- and the impact inside the store was minimal.

"The biggest problem we had was the stuff outside," he said. "We're going to have some loss, but it's not as bad as it could have been."

Inside, about one-third of the store was covered with an inch of water, damaging merchandise that was sitting directly on the floor. In addition, the merchandise in storage in the former grocery store was damaged.

"That building was really hit hard," Larsen said.

However, the store's focus has been on providing support for people in the area.

"We were opened on Friday to try to get products to the customers that they needed," he indicated.

When the store ran out of water heaters and dehumidifiers, employees were able to obtain more from other locations. Campbell Supply continues to supply pumps and hoses for the customers who are in need of that equipment.

Flooding exceeds expectations

For Gehl, which has suffered millions of dollars in losses, the recovery is going to be slower. Even with Perfection Property Restoration on site since Saturday, it will be weeks before the company is fully back in operation.

"In '93, they said it was a 100-year flood, and this is 26 years later," Minnaert observed on Tuesday afternoon, sitting in an office where baseboards had been removed to check the Sheetrock and a large fan was running to dry the air.

That was not the only irony that he could see in the situation. Since the '93 flood, the company's insurer has been encouraging Gehl to put in a berm on the north side of the facility, where water had previously breached the roadway.

Last Thursday, water entered the facility from the west when floodwaters surged over the SD-34 bypass. A berm on the north side of the site would have done nothing to prevent the damage the company has seen.

"It's been a challenge," Minnaert said.

On Thursday, due to flooding which prevented employees from reaching the workplace, production had been called off. However, some employees were on-site when management became aware of the imminent problem. At 4 p.m., the water was two feet below the road. An hour later, water was over the road.

"By 6:30, we were flooded," Minnaert recalled.

They had moved some of the equipment to higher ground and put other stuff on six-inch blocks, which they believed would be adequate to protect it.

"We prepared for what we thought was the worst, but it wasn't," he said.

By the time flooding peaked, the assembly floor was under three feet of water. A core management team stayed as long as possible, but they finally evacuated the building as well after calling NorthWestern Energy to have the gas shut off and bringing in electricians to make sure nothing posed a danger to people entering the building.

"Our biggest concern was safety," Minnaert said.

Dry, clean and disinfect

By Saturday morning, a professional restoration company was on site -- the same company that worked on the Burke school following the tornado in August and is working on Sioux Falls stores which were also affected by tornadoes.

"This is what they do for a living," Minnaert noted. "They're very good."

The crew from Perfection is washing and disinfecting all areas that were touched by water, including shelves, walls and finished machines. Sheetrock is being checked and removed where damaged.

Large tubes snake through the building pumping in dry air and removing moisture. The dehumidifiers being used are taller than a dishwasher though about that size.

Minnaert doesn't want to be specific about the company's losses at this point but will say it's in the millions. In addition to the downtime, the company has lost equipment.

"Any part that was under water is scrapped; it's no good anymore," he indicated.

"There was a lot of equipment on the line that will have to be replaced," Minnaert continued.

"We can't risk selling a machine with any kind of water damage," he said, identifying another area of loss.

Operations to resume incrementally

Currently, Minnaert expects employees to return to work in stages.

Management has stayed on the job, sometimes working 12- to 14-hour days. Some employees have chosen to come in and help, though they have not been required to do so.

The offices were not significantly impacted, and there was no loss of equipment there. Office workers are expected to return first, especially since electrical power was returned to the building on Tuesday.

Orders for completed equipment which has not received any damage will be shipped within a week, according to Minnaert. He expects those working in fabrication, welding and painting to return prior to those on the assembly floor.

On Tuesday afternoon, the water there could be measured in inches rather than feet, which was a definite improvement over the weekend. He is hopeful that the plant will be fully operational by early October.

"I think everyone understands the importance of Manitou to the community," Minnaert said. "The big thing is for us to get up and running."