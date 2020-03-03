Young hero guided by family motto: stay strong, carry on

Nick Kappenman, a freshman at Madison High School, doesn't consider himself a hero. Yes, he had cancer as a young child. Yes, he is still dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy.

But, Nick doesn't let any of that stop him.

"I think about it every day," he said about the cancer, "but I just keep going on. I don't let it affect my decisions."

He's involved in 4-H, FFA and volleyball and has auditioned for a role in the school play. However, rodeo events are his passion. This year, as he moves from junior to senior level competition, he'll be learning to do team roping and tie-down roping.

"That's been his dream from a very young age," said his dad, Ryan Kappenman. "When he was in the hospital, that's what would get him through."

At the time, Ryan and Angi Kappenman did not own their acreage southeast of Junius. However, they had friends with horses. When Nick was struggling with the tests, chemo and side effects, they would promise Nick he could get on a horse when he was able. Each time, they kept that promise.

On March 12, in a private ceremony, Nick will be honored by the South Dakota National Guard with a Young Heroes Award. The program, sponsored by the S.D. National Guard Enlisted Association, honors children between the ages ages of 5-18 who have displayed courage and bravery while battling a life-threatening disease, illness or injury.

"This program was developed many years ago to pay tribute to the young heroes fighting these terrible battles at home," said Tech. Sgt. Kelsey Lambert with the South Dakota Air National Guard. "We, as members of the military, are recognized routinely for our service and sacrifice. This is our way to recognize the hard battles they face."

For Nick, the battle continues with headaches and vision problems which are believed to be the long-term side effects of the aggressive chemo which was necessary to beat the histiocytosis with which he was diagnosed when he was three. With this disease, cells in the immune system move into tissues where they are not normally found and damage them by creating tumors or, as in Nick's case, bone lesions.

"Each time, he responded to chemo. It just didn't help with reoccurrences," said Angi.

The third time around, when even the "great team at Sanford" was confused by this, his parents sought help from a team of specialists at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. They advised a more aggressive chemo regimen which required Nick to be hospitalized.

"They basically killed his immune system," said Angi.

As a result of this, the family was essentially quarantined for much of the year when Nick was in first grade. Because Nick only lost his hair once while dealing with this disease, people often didn't understand how seriously ill he was.

"He looks normal," people would say when they saw him, according to Ryan. Of course, Nick didn't realize how sick he was, either.

"It's always been part of Nick's life. This is all he really knows," Angi said.

The family's attitude in dealing with the histiocytosis has probably helped to shape Nick's response. They came up with a motto: "Stay Strong, Carry On." They committed themselves to dealing with setbacks by staying strong together.

"We learned early on that we had different challenges than other families," Ryan said. "We live our lives knowing tomorrow may not come, knowing tomorrow we may not be together."

Knowing that, they embrace life every day. If Nick or his sister Allie want to be involved in an activity, Ryan and Angi support their interest. If that means they're on the go most of the time, that's fine with them.

"We're not a family that is home much or likes to stay home much," Angi said. In part, that is due to what they did to protect Nick when his blood counts were low and his body could not resist disease.

"There was a time we would have to stay home," she recalled.

The Kappenmans have begun to find the silver linings in what was a life-altering experience. Allie, who is a junior at MHS but was in kindergarten when Nick was first diagnosed, believes the experience strengthened them as a family.

"Without it, we wouldn't be this close," she said.

Too, she may have found her calling as a result of that experience.

"When Nick was in the hospital, there was a child life specialist. She was my rock at the hospital," Allie said.

The child life specialist helped Nick to understand the procedures he would have each day, but would also spend time with Allie. She helped Allie understand not only what Nick was going through but also what she herself was feeling about the impact his illness had on her life.

That is the career path Allie is planning to pursue. The profession requires a master's degree and will enable her to help others as the child life specialist at Sanford helped her and Nick.

"I could be so excited about going to work every day," she said.

As for Nick, he's learned a lesson that many don't learn until much later in life.

"You can get through anything, regardless of your circumstances, if you have people around you," he said.

As his words and his life indicate, he has learned that with the support of others, he can live his family's motto -- stay strong, carry on.