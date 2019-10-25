DSU, East River partner on tomorrow's challenges

The kitchen of tomorrow is in the MadLabs today.

The oven can be checked remotely to see whether the pizza is done. The stovetop can be turned off remotely if a burner is inadvertently left on.

The refrigerator has a touchscreen feature that allows the user to turn on the clothes dryer, view the refrigerator contents without opening a door, and assist with menu planning -- among other things, remotely, if necessary. The latter is especially convenient while shopping if the user doesn't know whether there's enough milk for breakfast in the refrigerator.

With Google Home turning on lights, opening the blinds and getting the day started with a weather report, stepping into the Smart Home in the Madison Cyber Labs is almost like stepping inside SARAH, the smart home in the sci-fi TV series "Eureka." However, like other labs, the Smart Home is a research site, a work in progress, and not just a showcase.

"None of us has a house," explained Luke Fleck of Hartford, one of the Dakota State University students handpicked for the research project. "It's nice for us to have a place to tinker with things, some sort of space to work with things."

The Smart Home is the site of the Connected Home Research Project launched as part of the DSU MadLabs in partnership with East River Electric Power Cooperative and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. According to a press release, it will be "exploring technologies that will be included in the next generation rural home," and "working to find solutions that will allow electric cooperatives to play an integral role in helping consumers optimize their energy use."

Chris Studer, public relations officer for East River, used an example with which consumers may be familiar to illustrate how this research could be beneficial. Since the 1980s, consumers have helped power cooperatives with load management -- which affects rates -- by having a device connected to their water heaters that allows them to be shut off during peak times.

In the future, with connected homes, consumers could look at other ways to curb their energy use. For example, in a connected home, the thermostat might "learn" the routine of the family and self-adjust to save energy when no one is at home. With predictive technology, it might also anticipate peak load times and incrementally adjust the temperature, so the home is comfortable during those peaks without contributing significantly to peak usage.

"Connected devices aren't for everybody today," Studer admitted. "I have people say, `I just want to keep my dumb home'."

However, in new homes, the technology may be installed whether homeowners are requesting it or not.

"A lot of these companies that put in heating systems are just installing them in people's houses," Studer said.

In a world where manufacturers are being driven by the consumers' desire for devices that increase convenience with technology, power cooperatives can't afford to take a back seat. They need to anticipate future needs and be prepared to help consumers manage their usage effectively.

That's what a handpicked team of students at DSU will be working with East River to do. In addition to Fleck, Hunter DeMeyer of Solon, Ohio, and Jordan Oberg of Sioux Falls will be working under the guidance of Tom Halverson, a computer science faculty member in the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences.

One way power cooperatives help consumers is by reducing peak demand, which raises rates. The team at DSU will be working to develop both software and hardware that will give consumers the option of collaborating in these efforts.

"If his [the homeowner's] devices are connected, we can power down the house," Halverson explained.

Power would not be cut to the whole house, but in a connected home, appliances such as water heaters and air conditioners could be turned off selectively.

While this is already being done, the current technology does not include two-way communication. There's no way for the power cooperative to know whether a water heater which is supposed to turn off actually does so.

"Two-way communication is one of the first things we're going to look into," Oberg said.

They already have a rule of thumb to use in determining whether their solutions are feasible. What they develop must be geared toward users who are not tech savvy.

"If my gramma can control it, then everybody should be able to," Fleck said, drawing on a lesson from one of his classes. "If it will be more of a hassle than it's worth, we might as well forget it."

In addition, they have to look at long-term solutions, according to DeMeyer. While technology changes almost overnight, most homeowners expect their appliances to last for years, if not decades.

Consequently, the student researchers will be working to "develop a standard for communication with all devices in the home," he said.

Studer said East River has been discussing the need for a research site such as the Smart Home for at least five years and is happy to partner with DSU on this project. He said they have been impressed with the quality of research conducted by students and feel the partnership is a good fit for all involved.

"We're really excited to see what the future might hold," he said.

In crafting the Smart Home, East River drew on other Madison businesses, including Rosebud Cabinets, Karl's Appliance, Montgomery's Furniture and KolorWorks.