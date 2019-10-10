Harvesters given a boost by local ag supporters

A cold, wet spring, recent flooding, low grain prices and harvesters trying to combine grain before a wintry storm sets down on southeastern South Dakota -- those are plenty of hassles for area farmers to deal with, so local Chamber of Commerce officials decided to give them a break on Wednesday.

Volunteers with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee handed out paper bags filled with snacks to grain-truck drivers making deliveries to Madison Farmers Elevator on Wednesday afternoon.

Cassie Viet, the project's lead person, said volunteers filled the bags with foods such as trail mix, chips, fruit snacks, beef sticks and a bottle of water. The ag committee had filled about 100 bags with provisions. The snacks and water were supplied by the Sunshine Foods grocery store in Madison.

On Wednesday, ag committee representatives Rob Thuringer, Tom Bloom, Darrell Gertes, Kevin Jaspers, Missy Locke and Viet distributed the snack bags to truck drivers having their trucks and grain wagons and loads of grain weighed at the main offices of Madison Farmers. Less than a half-mile away from the weighing scales, a combine was harvesting corn in a field on the north side of SD-34.

Viet said the snacks were intended as a thank-you to farmers and harvest workers. Extra bags were sent out to the fields with the truck drivers. A note placed with the snacks recognized agriculture's importance as a major part of the regional and national economies. The message also recognized the struggles that ag producers have faced during the last several years.

The note said, "We know (the ag economy) is struggling right now."

The ag committee volunteers hoped to have all of the snack bags handed out by midday Thursday.