Rare gold coin dropped ito Salvation Army kettle in Madison

Last Friday outside Sunshine Foods in Madison, someone dropped into the Salvation Army kettle a yellow piece of notebook paper, taped shut, wrapped around a 1886 Gold Sovereign Victoria Young Head-S.

Marty Warns was volunteering for the Salvation Army there at the time. He said he remembers seeing someone drop a yellow piece of paper into the kettle, but he thought it was probably their shopping list.

Warns took the gold coin to the bank, but was told they won't cash it in; he will have to go to a dealer to try and convert the unique donation. Then he will deposit the money into the local Salvation Army account.

The rare coin weighs nearly 8 grams. It's valued at $46.995/gram so its worth could be as much as $344.10, Warns said.

Warns has volunteered for the Salvation Army for 10 years, "maybe longer." His 4-H club started helping out years ago, then he and his wife helped out and their children also assisted.

He described this anonymous donation as "really unusual." The biggest and most unusual donation he has seen in Madison has been a $100 bill. "We already have a couple of those this year," he said.

Warns emphasized that 90% of kettle donations in Madison stay local.