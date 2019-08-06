The Office opens downtown

Carson Stemper has gone about opening The Office Bar & Grill in downtown Madison gradually, saying that he's wanted to "get it right" before serving meals and drinks at his new business, located on the southwest corner of S. 1st St. and Egan Ave.

Stemper wants to emphasize the grill more at his establishment and offer meals that young and older customers would enjoy. His kitchen originated its menu with pizzas baked in a 3,500-pound brick oven that needs two hours to heat up to full temperature. Patrick Berwyn, kitchen manager, said the brick oven can cook up to 22 pizzas simultaneously.

Berwyn works alongside cooks Jim Hanson and Cassidy "Mama Cass" Schumacher to mix ingredients into dough for pizza crust. Schumacher also provided the recipes for the red sauces used on the pizzas and pasta dishes. The pizza menu includes pie varieties including smokey bacon and wagon wheel barbecue.

"I've had some customers tell me that it's the best pizza that they've tasted in years," Stemper said.

After making the pizza menu operational, the bar and grill's cooks added pasta dishes to food choices. The pasta menu includes shrimp scampi, chicken and shrimp alfredo, and dishes with red sauce created by Schumacher.

"We're putting out the menu in stages to optimize the food choices," Stemper said.

The kitchen staff is currently working on burger selections. In the future, they plan to add chicken gizzards, a dining choice popular with customers who visited previous establishments that operated in the same location.

Stemper said that he wants to make dining at The Office suitable for both adults and children.

The staff can serve about 60 to 70 customers in the dining area; additional seating is available at the bar. Customers can enjoy entertainment provided by TVs and the bar and grill's music system. Stemper wants to have the TV sets tuned into sports when they are broadcasted and have a full gamut of professional football games available for viewing.

The bar will serve beer and wine. Bartenders will have eight taps available to pull pints from beer and ale selections created at area breweries located in communities such as Brookings and Hartford.

In addition, The Office will offer two virtual-reality activity stations where players test their skills at golf, deer hunting and trapshooting.

"We're planning to have the golf simulators fully operational by this winter," Stemper said.

Within the golf simulation, Stemper said players can hit balls at a driving range or walk about 30 golf courses, including the links in Pebble Beach, Calif. He plans to set the cost for playing on the simulators at $30, which would divide the price to $7.50 per player for four-person groups.

"Eventually, we'd like to organize a winter trapshooting league on the simulators," Stemper said.

The Office currently opens for business on an abbreviated schedule, serving customers from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The kitchen will close at 9 p.m. In September, Stemper wants to expand hours to open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Later on, he wants to open for midday business on weekdays.

Stemper's goal centers on having The Office serving customers from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon until the end of the evening games during the football season on Sundays.