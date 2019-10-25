October 25, 2019

BEADLE HIGH CLASS OF 1954

BEADLE HIGH CLASS OF 1954

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 4:40 pm

BEADLE HIGH CLASS OF 1954

The Beadle High School class of 1954 will hold a 65th reunion on Friday night at Nicky's. Anyone else interested in visiting with the classmates is welcome to stop by after 7 p.m.
Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 4:40 pm.

