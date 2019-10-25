BEADLE HIGH CLASS OF 1954

The Beadle High School class of 1954 will hold a 65th reunion on Friday night at Nicky's. Anyone else interested in visiting with the classmates is welcome to stop by after 7 p.m.
Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 4:40 pm
The Beadle High School class of 1954 will hold a 65th reunion on Friday night at Nicky's. Anyone else interested in visiting with the classmates is welcome to stop by after 7 p.m.
Posted in Top Stories on Thursday, October 24, 2019 4:40 pm.
Madison, SD
605-556-7500
Madison, SD
605-256-9111
Madison, SD
605-256-4444
Madison, SD
605-256-4000
Madison, SD
605-256-3541
Madison, SD
605-256-4042
Madison, SD
605-256-6551
© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.