Milbank students help with Madison clothing donations

Young boys and girls and teenagers in the Madison area who had their wardrobes damaged by September flooding received clothing gifts last week from Milbank students.

Heidi Wellnitz, counselor for Milbank's middle and high schools, sent out an email to her colleagues after the flooding occurred in South Dakota to find out whether anyone in flood-damaged communities had any type of need that Milbank students could provide assistance.

Betsy Schamber, student advocate at Madison Middle School, responded to Wellnitz's query with a request for clothing for Madison-area youngsters.

"I responded to her that we had some clothing available for our students in need; however, we had very few pairs of socks and undergarments to provide if and when (they were) needed," Schamber said.

Wellnitz replied that she would work with Milbank students on providing clothing donations.

Last week, Wellnitz contacted Schamber and informed her that Milbank students had collected several boxes of donated socks and undergarments. Wellnitz made arrangements with Mike Ricke, Madison's activities director, to transport the clothing to Madison with the junior varsity football team after the Oct. 7 game that was played in Milbank.

According to Schamber, the socks and underwear donations range in size from youth to adult. The donations are currently stored in the clothing room at MMS.

Schamber said the donations are available to students who lost items during the floods or have a need for the clothing.

She has informed other Madison school counselors, Karen Giles at the elementary school and Teresa Howell at the high school, to make the entire student body aware that the school district had supplies that were available to students of any age.

Schamber said the Madison staff wrote a thank-you letter to Wellnitz and the Milbank students and school staff.