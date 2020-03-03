City generators to run every 3 months

The Madison Electric Department will only need to test-run the electricity generators at the municipal generation plant four times a year instead of every month, according to a change in the contract between the city and the Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

On Monday, city commissioners reviewed a letter from David Raatz, a Basin Electric senior vice president, that notified Madison officials about a change to the capacity purchase agreement between the city and the North Dakota-based electric cooperative.

When the agreement was signed in early 2004, both parties agreed that Madison officials would test-run the city's generation plant -- electrical generators powered by diesel engines -- on a monthly basis. Madison officials had recently asked the cooperative to change the agreement so the city would only need to test-run the generation each quarter.

Basin Electric officials agreed to the change and sent a letter to the city in late February. Raatz stated in the letter that Madison could test the generators on a quarterly basis "...so long as the Municipality believes the Plant is still kept in good operating condition."

Brad Lawrence, Madison's utility director, told the city commission that quarterly tests of the generation plant's equipment would prove adequate.

"You can run once a quarter and everything will be fine," Lawrence said.

Raatz also noted in the letter that Madison would continue to perform testing at Basin Electric's request to maintain the generation plant's accreditation within the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). The SPP operates as a nonprofit corporation and serves as one of nine regional electric reliability councils under North American Electric Reliability Corporation authority.

The construction of Madison's generation plant was completed and tested in April 2005, and the facility is owned by the city. However, Basin Electric leases the generation plant from the city and provides funds that meet Madison's annual bond payment. The municipal bonds financed the plant's construction. As an example, during 2015 Madison received $359,500 from Basin, and the city this year paid $339,355 as a generation plant bond payment.

Madison's generation plant benefits Basin Electric because the cooperative can use its output as a peak-power plant -- a generation facility that can provide additional electricity during peak-energy phases, such as extremely hot or cold days, in which Basin's electricity-generating resources are stretched to their limits.

When Madison needs to supply full power to its residential, commercial and industrial customers, the total demand amounts to about 18 megawatts.

Lawrence has said the diesel-powered electrical generators at the plant could provide a maximum of 10 megawatts to Madison customers if needed. Such a demand could occur during a natural disaster. In the event of a natural disaster, Madison could run the electric generators if the city's normal wholesale power supplies from WAPA or Heartland Consumers Power District were interrupted.

If all of Madison's outside power supplies were cut off, the generation plant could only provide about 55% of the city's total demand.

On Monday, all of the commissioners approved acknowledging the letter from the cooperative.