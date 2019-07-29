Sunday's storm leaves property damage in wake; Lake Madison hit by high winds

High winds that accompanied Sunday night's storm caused scattered but serious problems related to property damage for Lake County residents.

In Madison, property damage was caused by broken tree branches and blown over trees, including one toppled tree landing on a car parked in a yard on the east side of the city.

Storm winds were reported greater than 60 mph. On Monday, the Madison Municipal Airport reported that its rain gauge measured about 0.42 inch of rainfall from the storm. Lake County residents south of Madison reported from 1.4 inches to 3 inches with some small hailstones. Howard reported 2 inches of rain.

Paula Barrick, who lives on S.W. 2nd St. in Madison, reported 2.58 inches of rain.

At about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Madison Electric Department reported that it had corrected a brief power outage in the city.

On the southwest corner of Madison, Mustang Seeds had a hopper-bottom grain bin and a semitrailer tipped over onto their sides. The seed-sales business also had a farm tractor that received some minor damage.

Lake Madison residents spent time after the storm cleaning up damage caused by high winds.

According to Mike Anderson, president of the Lake Madison Development Association, lake-residence property damage was sporadic but serious in areas. Anderson reported that boats were flipped over lakeshore docks and "...a number of them were totaled." He said boat docks and lifts were damaged, and one lift was tossed across a road.

Anderson said many weekend lake residents had left Lake Madison by the time that the storm hit the area on Sunday night. He recommended that those property owners should call their neighbors to determine whether their vacation residences had received any storm damage.