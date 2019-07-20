Howard accident sends man to hospital

A male motorcycle driver was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital late Thursday after receiving life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle collision that occurred west of Howard, according to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

State officials reported on Friday that a motorcycle-car collision occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of state highways 25 and 34 located 1 mile west of Howard.

A 1999 Kawasaki Vulcan ridden by a 25-year-old male collided with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old female. A 52-year-old female was passenger in the car.

Authorities report that the motorcycle was westbound on SD-34, approaching the intersection with SD-25. The Camry was southbound on SD-25 at the intersection. The Camry turned east onto SD-34 and collided with the motorcycle.

The male was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. They also report that charges are pending.

Both females in the Camry were wearing seat belts. Both were uninjured. Charges are pending against the teenage driver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.