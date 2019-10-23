City signs easement for rock wall maintenance

Madison officials approved an easement agreement on Monday that will help the city repair and maintain the historic rock walls which line Park Creek in central Madison.

The city commissioners approved an easement agreement between the city and Michael McVey of Madison. The easement will allow city or city-hired work crews to perform construction and maintenance work along the creek bed east of N. Egan Ave. and north of First Presbyterian Church.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said the city started arranging the easements during the 1930s when the rock walls were originally constructed. He told the commissioners that the rock walls are about 6,000 feet in length and were mostly constructed along private property in Madison.

Comes said the easements provide the city with "...the rights to work on the wall," and the agreements were "...sort of a housekeeping item."

During the last 15 years, Madison officials learned that the city still needed easement agreements dealing with eight pieces of property. According to Comes, city officials started arranging the last group of easements in 2011.

The easement with McVey represents the seventh agreement; the city and property owners still need to arrange the eighth and final easement.

The city paid McVey $1 for "...the purpose of establishing, constructing and maintaining a channel for the creek now traversing and flowing over said property, for the public use."

Public comment

Several Madison residents spoke about their concerns related to future flooding in Madison while the city continues to recover from flooding that occurred in September.

Brad Olinger said that despite the flood-mitigation studies that were completed and are currently under way, it seems that no flood-prevention work is performed in Madison. Olinger mentioned sediment buildup in Silver, Park and other creek beds and wondered how those channels would look in 50 years -- would they keep filling up?

Merry Olinger told the commissioners that their family home did not have a history of flooding before recent flood disasters. She asked city officials if some water-flow conditions had changed in recent years. Comes replied that recent field tiling -- which can affect water drainage -- in farm land surrounding Madison could have affected the watershed that drains into the city. Comes said it was a question that the city could ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to answer.

Jim Casanova asked city officials to consider leasing a grass mower that could reach farther into the Madison creek beds to mow grass. Casanova believes that mowing the creek bed grass will assist with flood mitigation.

Earlier during the session, Gary Gonyo, city streets and parks director, expressed doubts that more extensive mowing would provide a major solution to flooding. City officials also need to consider sediment washing into the creeks.

Gonyo noted that earlier on Monday, city workers had worked to remove damaged trees, downed branches and other debris from Madison's creek areas. He said safety concerns continue to exist due to creek flows that can wash a person downstream.

Pat Mullen offered his opinion that the city should work on flood mitigation as "a gradual process." Mullen suggested that the city should start working on the south side of Madison where the water leaves the city and moves toward Lake Madison.

He also suggested that Madison officials organize a five-year plan to improve the status of the creeks that flow through the city.