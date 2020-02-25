Barton wins fishing tourney

The Post 25 American Legion Fishing Tournament drew about 40 contestants to Lake Madison on Saturday morning, and the anglers seemed satisfied overall with the day's opportunities to take fish from the lake when they gathered for weigh-ins that afternoon.

Among the fishermen with the best hauls were Tom Barton of Colman and his son Noah Scott, also of Colman, who took first place in the tournament. Barton's string weighed in at 4 lbs., 3.8 oz. Barton won half of the registration fees for the fishing tourney, which amounted to $500. He contributed $100 from his first-place prize to the Madison American Legion post.

Brody Dossett of Madison placed second in the tournament with a string weighing 3 lbs., 10.2 oz., and won a Scheels gift card. Dossett also won the largest-fish entry for the fishing tournament and took home $170 in prize money for his walleye. Anglers wanting to sign up for the largest-fish competition contributed an additional $5 to a second money pot. Dossett's largest fish was a walleye weighing 1 lb., 1.8 oz.

Brody Dossett fished with Nick Dossett of Madison during the tournament.

Rob Bowden of Colman placed third in the overall competition and won a One Stop convenience store gift card. Bowden's catch weighed 3 lbs., 5.8 oz.

The American Legion fishing tourney was open to the public, and anglers could participate by paying a $25 registration fee. Youngsters under age 16 could join in for free if they were accompanied by an adult. On Saturday, fishermen could sign up for the tournament at The Point tavern on the north side of Lake Madison.

At the end of the fishing tourney, the contestants gathered at The Point for catch weigh-ins. About 40 men, women and children were assembled for the awarding of tournament door prizes and winner announcements.

The tournament weigh-ins looked at the heaviest strings of four walleyes, 10 perch and 10 crappies.

Proceeds collected from the fishing tourney are dedicated toward supporting American Legion programs.