Anytime Fitness gym under construction in Madison

While construction workers are busy putting together a new private health and fitness club in downtown Madison, the staff have spent the summer recruiting memberships for the Anytime Fitness facility.

Matt Hess and Emily Hohn, co-owners of the new Madison fitness facility, currently operate Anytime Fitness clubs in other South Dakota cities. They plan to open the Madison fitness club this fall.

Hohn has worked in the fitness sector for 10 years and has owned an Anytime Fitness gym in Mitchell for six years. Hess started working six years ago as a personal trainer and opened an Anytime Fitness facility in Redfield during 2016. Hess also operates an Anytime Fitness gym in Watertown.

To operate their Madison fitness facility located on S. Egan Ave., Hess and Hohn have hired Desiree Hortness to serve as its manager.

Founded in 2002, Anytime Fitness operates as a chain of 24-hour health and fitness clubs with about 4,500 franchised locations in 50 countries. The clubs' gym facilities are open 24 hours each day, 365 days throughout the year.

"All of our focus is on 24-hour access to our gym and professional coaching and training," Hess said.

All of Anytime Fitness' franchise gyms are individually-owned and operated but a membership with one club allows a member to use any of the company's fitness facilities around the world. Hess said the club memberships start at $19.95 per month and Anytime Fitness offers different levels of memberships.

"(Anytime Fitness) also has partnerships with many insurance programs that offer help in paying for memberships to the clubs," Hess said.

Madison's Anytime Fitness facility will offer several workout areas to its members. The cardio-fitness area will offer workouts with treadmills, rowing machines and cycles. Members will have access to a functional-training area equipped with workout sandbags, stability balls and medicine balls. The gym will also offer a free-weight lifting area.

Anytime Fitness facilities provide access to personal-training and group-training programs that the staff will introduce new members to when they join.

"Every client gets an initial consultation with a trainer when they join a club," Hohn said.

Anytime Fitness in Madison will offer a "virtual coaching" session so that members can join exercise sessions as they are displayed on a large screen in an exercise room. The virtual coaching sessions can offer workouts involving yoga, spin-cycling, core-stretching and beachbody shape-up programs.

Members also receive a free smartphone app that provides workout plans.

To provide 24-hour access, members carry a computerized entry fob to enter the buildings. Each of the Anytime Fitness facilities has a security system with video surveillance "... to make sure our clients are safe," Hess said.

Hohn and Hess are currently scheduling the staff hours for the Madison gym as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; and by appointment on Saturday.