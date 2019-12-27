SBA provides $905,000 in Lake Co.

The Madison field operations team for the U.S. Small Business Administration reported on Thursday that the SBA offices in southeastern South Dakota counties had approved, up to this point, 106 loans totaling $3.59 million related to damages caused by September flooding.

In Lake County, 30 loans were approved worth $905,100. SBA disaster-assistance officials provided the loan information for 12 southeastern counties.

The SBA can provide home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans to those individuals and organizations that suffered some types of damages due to flooding in South Dakota from Sept. 9-26.

The loan applicants in Lake County filed for 29 home loans, totaling $885,100, and one business loan worth $20,000.

The SBA home-disaster loans assist homeowners or renters repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

The agency's business physical-disaster loans help businesses repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business. Businesses of any size are eligible for assistance that includes repairing real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Private, nonprofit organizations -- such as charities, churches and private universities -- are also eligible to apply.

SBA economic injury disaster loans (EIDLs) can offer working-capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private, nonprofit organizations fund their ordinary and necessary financial obligations if payment cannot be met due to the flooding disaster. The EIDLs are supposed to help recipients work through the disaster period.

In southeastern South Dakota, McCook County applicants received eight home loans valued at $374,900, Moody County received one home loan totaling $10,100, and Kingsbury County received one EIDL valued at $75,000. Twelve Brookings County applicants received home loans totaling $310,400.

In Davison County, where flooding affected many Mitchell-area residents, the SBA officials approved 26 home loans valued at $713,600 and one business loan totaling $24,700.

According to Corey Williams, an SBA public information officer serving Lake County, staff from the SBA and FEMA will continue working out of their disaster recovery center located on the west side of Madison as long as area residents need to file claims.

The Madison DRC's regular hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRC, located at 455 S. Highland Ave. along the SD-34 bypass, will close for the New Year's holiday. At present, staff members believe they will operate the center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

The SBA has two application-filing deadlines. For physical damage, the application deadline is Jan. 17. For economic injuries, the application deadline is Aug. 18.

The loan applicants must show that they have an acceptable credit history and the ability to repay all loans. Loan collateral is required for physical-loss loans more than $25,000 and EIDLs more than $25,000. The SBA will take real estate as collateral when it is available. SBA officials will not decline a loan due to a lack of collateral, but applicants are required to pledge what they have available.

By law, the disaster loan interest rates depend on whether applicants have credit available elsewhere. SBA officials determine when an applicant does not have sufficient resources or the ability to borrow from nongovernment sources to recover from a disaster.

For SBA home loans, if no credit is available, the rate is 1.75%; if credit is available, the rate is 3.5%. For business loans, the rates are 4% for unavailable credit and 8% for available credit. For nonprofit organizations, the loan rates are 2.75% for both unavailable credit and available credit.

For economic-injury loans, single interest rates are available for business and small agricultural cooperatives at 4% and for nonprofit organizations at 2.75%.