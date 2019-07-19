Wentworth firefighters man new quint fire truck

The firefighters at Wentworth Fire and Rescue took possession of a new (for the department) fire truck in May that required adapting to the vehicle's operation because the fire truck is a "quint," or a kind of a jack-of-all-trades in the fire-extinguishing business.

Fire Chief Terry Reck of Wentworth said his department purchased the Quint 1 truck from the North Milwaukee Fire Department, its previous owner, earlier this year.

The fire truck is classified as a quintuple combination pumper, also known as a quint. Firefighters operate the fire-service apparatus as a vehicle that serves the dual purposes of a fire engine and a ladder fire truck.

The name "quint" is taken from the Latin word "quinque," which means five. Quint refers to the five functions that a quint fire truck can provide -- a water pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders. The first designs for a quint fire truck were submitted for patent by a German manufacturer during 1912, making the concept for the multipurpose firefighting vehicles about 100 years old.

The Wentworth quint has a 100-foot extension ladder that Reck said the firefighters can use for firefighting and rescue operations involving taller buildings. The large buildings in Lake County include newer grain-storage bins on many area farms and the structures at the Dakota Ethanol plant located south of Wentworth.

According to Reck, the fire truck's main water pump can move up to 1,500 gallons per minute at 150 pounds per square inch. Reck said the quint's pump is capable of emptying one of Wentworth's tanker trucks in about three minutes.

The quint can transport six persons including the truck driver. The fire truck's seating also assists the passenger firefighters in assembling for use their self-contained breathing apparatus while en route to a fire scene.

Reck said the emergency vehicles used by Wentworth Fire & Rescue are manned by 25 firefighters and first-responders. The fire department's fleet includes a pumper truck, tanker trucks, a wildland grassfire truck, rescue truck, non-transport ambulance, and an off-road mule that carries firefighting equipment.