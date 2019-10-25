Workers to lay down new Washington Ave. pavement

Motorists trying to drive in and out of businesses and residences along S. Washington Ave. between S. 4th St. and the SD-34 bypass on Saturday will need to negotiate construction equipment and crews laying down new concrete.

According to Mayor Marshall Dennert, construction workers will make the "big push" this weekend to lay down a long stretch of pavement on the west side of S. Washington Ave. from the Lewis Drug store to Prostrollo Auto Mall. The pavement work should start at 7 a.m. and could possibly continue until 7 p.m.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said Saturday's project should serve as the "last main-line pour" for the street reconstruction project. Comes said that the construction crews would need to use one lane of recently laid-down concrete on the east side of S. Washington Ave for construction equipment and trucks. That means all other traffic will find itself regulated to one street lane.

Comes also said the one-lane restriction would also mean no through traffic on S. Washington Ave. Motorists should only use the street to access neighborhood businesses and residences.

The construction contractor plans to have a flagman stationed at the S. Washington-SD-34 bypass intersection to help direct traffic. The SD-34 bypass is also called S. 10th St.

According to Comes, automobile drivers should plan to access the businesses and residences in the neighborhood from either the north at the S. 4th St. intersection or the south from the highway bypass.

Lewis Drug customers will have access from the store's northern parking lot entrance.