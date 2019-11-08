DSU's Nanocon game convention starts Fri.

Nanocon, the Dakota State University Gaming Club's weekend-long game convention, begins on Friday at 6 p.m.

The annual event, free and open to the public, offers board, video and live action role-playing games for guests. There is also informal cosplay, a table to paint miniatures, esports tournaments available for viewing, and vendors selling games and other items at the event.

"It's one of the biggest events we have in Madison on a regular basis," said Rachel Groth, Gaming Club president. "Its a good chance to blow off steam and play some games. We have over 200 games in our cabinets, and we have people willing to help you learn and set up those games."

Nanocon often brings back alumni who were involved with the Gaming Club or were game design majors. Groth, a senior triple major in computer science, computer game design and math, will return next year if she's still living in the region.

"Lots of students see this as a homecoming of sorts," said Dr. Steve Graham, associate professor of computer game design. This year, former Gaming Club adviser Glenn Berman will be returning for Nanocon.

The event brings in more than just people associated with DSU.

"It's been pulling in 300 to 500 people for the last decade," Graham said. "It reaches a 200-mile radius, bringing people from the Twin Cities, Omaha, Fargo and Pierre."

Nanocon is also a way for interested parties to learn more about the game design program at DSU. Juniors and seniors in the game design project classes will be showcasing their own creations for the school year. This will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and is open to all attendees.

All ages are welcome at Nanocon; however, children age 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. All adults and attendees age 14 and older must have a photo ID for entrance.