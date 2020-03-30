Public Library continues to meet patrons' needs

COVID-19 is changing the way families and communities function. The easy come-and-go of daily life with school and activities to keep children busy has been replaced by sheltering at home and creative solutions to entertain children.

The Madison Public Library, which normally offers an active calendar of activities for children and teens, continues to do its part, serving not only children but also adults in the community. Since closing, the library has offered curbside pick-up for all library materials that can be checked out. Staff continues to be available by phone to assist library patrons.

"We're still here. We're still working for you," said children's librarian Lisa Martin said, adding that staff members do miss the library patrons.

To help patrons navigate the library in these changing times, staff is producing and posting videos on their website, including instructions for placing books on hold and accessing resources. Library patrons are taking advantage of these as well as curbside pick-up.

"We have lots of books going out; movies as well," Martin said.

In addition to providing these services, the library is doing what it can to keep children engaged in the kinds of activities families have come to enjoy, posting weekly videos and fun photos of stuffed animals from the library. Martin admits that her reasons for doing so aren't altogether altruistic.

"I miss my kiddoes," she said.

The library closed on the very day that spring storytime was to begin. She said that since she had the materials ready, she decided to make a short video.

"I definitely had to make some modifications," Martin said.

In the library, storytime includes a variety of physical activities to promote small motor and gross motor skills. Some of these use props, such as a scarf. With the video storytime, she was unable to do this, so she abandoned this component with the first video. However, she is thinking about ways to incorporate some kind of physical activity in future videos.

She also had to determine how long to make the video. Active children have a longer attention span, and educators generally encourage limiting screen time. This influenced her adaptation.

"I'm trying to make it just ten minutes with one book, a poem and a song. Then, I'll give them a craft that's easy to do at home," Martin said. "Here we do messy things that moms might like to do at home."

The fun photos of stuffed animals engaged in shenanigans was adapted from a project the Teen Advisory Board had planned for Easter. The teens were going to host a stuffies slumber party where children brought in their stuffed animals for an evening storytime. The children would then leave their animals overnight.

"The next morning, they would find their stuffies all over the library," Martin said.

While the children were gone, the teens would photograph the stuffed animals engaged in various activities and put together a slide show for the children to watch when they came to get their animals. However, with the virus and closure, that activity has been postponed for another time.

In addition to these activities, the library has a PDF of the letter "M" that people can color and post in their windows. As people walk or drive in their neighborhoods, they can locate these letters.

"This was before the bear hunt. It was a way for people to stay social while maintaining social distancing," Martin said.

She emphasized that library staff is open to other suggestions of ways to serve the public. Recently, she received the suggestion that she make videos teaching children simple magic tricks which she is hoping to begin posting this week. Staff is hoping people will suggest other ideas as well.