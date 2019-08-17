New teachers join Madison Central

Madison's public schools have six educators joining the faculty as new teachers or familiar faces taking on new positions in the Madison Central School District.

Rachel Dawson comes to Madison Elementary School to teach one of the second-grade classes.

Dawson was previously employed for two years with the Sioux Falls School District as a resource teacher at the Susan B. Anthony Elementary School. She also previously taught special-education students in Flandreau for two years.

She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and special education from the University of South Dakota.

Dawson said she was looking forward to teaching at Madison Central "...and making an impact on students in our community."

Nicole Troxell will join the Madison High School faculty to teach sophomore language arts including speech and debate. She will also instruct debate as an extracurricular activity.

She has 20 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools after earning a bachelor's degree in secondary English education from Bartlesville (Okla.) Wesleyan College.

Troxell and her family have lived in Madison for 11 years. She and her husband have four children, two who were born in the community. Three of her children are of school age.

Troxell said she has wanted to teach in Madison to "...contribute to the community we've grown to love."

Chad White, a Madison High School alumnus, has returned to Madison as a physical education instructor for middle school students. He will also lead eighth-grade students through the careers course and will coach freshman boys' basketball and high school track and field.

White said he was glad to return to Madison.

"This community has given so much to me, and I am excited to give back," White said.

He received his post-secondary education from South Dakota State University.

White taught at Pipestone Area School in Pipestone, Minn., for three years and also served as the head boys' basketball coach and freshman football coach there.

Jada Baltazar has joined Madison Central's teaching staff to instruct English as a new language to students in grades 6-10.

Baltazar has gained teaching experience through two years of instructing an adult vocational program in Mitchell and half a year teaching English as a Second Language and Title 1 reading as a paraprofessional at Madison Elementary. She is currently earning her teacher certification and ESL certification.

Baltazar has a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Maryland University College and a master's of education in higher education from Abilene (Texas) Christian University.

Baltazar is interested in helping non-English speakers gain proficiency in the language so they can quickly adapt to their new communities.

She describes a connectivity through language: "In this way, they feel more connected to their communities, and their communities will know better how to connect, engage and meet the needs of their neighbors, which is a true South Dakota tradition."

Just before the start of the fall semester, Madison Central hired two former MES teachers as part-time Title I instructors, Laurie Macziewski and Kim Seitz.

Macziewski will return to MES after spending a year in retirement to teach Title I reading and math students.

"I'm very excited to work with the students and staff at MES again," Macziewski said.

Macziewski taught third- and fourth-grade students in Madison for 37 years after earning her teaching degree from Dakota State University.

Seitz retired in the spring from her full-time teaching position at MES, where she served as a Title I instructor for 30 years.

Title I students need additional assistance to "catch up" to their classmates' reading and math skills. Seitz, a DSU graduate, also served as a Reading Recovery instructor for 20 years.

Seitz said she enjoys working with small groups of students and watching them grow with their learning skills.