September 12, 2019

Madison power outages

Madison power outages

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:30 am

Madison power outages

City crews are aware of power outages throughout the town of Madison. Please be advised that NO POWER will be restored until it is deemed safe to do so.
Posted in on Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:30 am.

