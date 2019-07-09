Two-vehicle accident Sat. leads to one fatality

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred early Saturday just outside Madison on SD-34 in which one passenger died from his accident injuries.

At about 12:15 p.m., state troopers and other first-responders were called to a car-semi accident that occurred on the highway south of the Lakeview Industrial Park and near a highway construction zone in Madison.

The state Department of Public Safety reported that the occupants of the car, a 2011 Honda Accord, were a male driver, 19, who received serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and an 18-year-old male passenger, who died after the accident. Both teens were transported to the Madison hospital for medical attention. The passenger, who officials reported was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at Madison Regional Health System. Authorities continue to investigate whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The occupants of the second vehicle, a 2002 Peterbilt semi, a male driver and a female passenger, both 59, were reported as having no injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the persons involved at present pending the notification of family members.

Authorities report that the Honda Accord was eastbound on SD-34 when it rear-ended the semi and trailer. The semi had just turned eastbound onto SD-34.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that authorities are interested in whether vehicle speed was a factor in the accident.

Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported on Monday that his firefighters were called to the accident scene to provide fire protection and traffic control. Other agencies that provided emergency assistance included Madison Ambulance, Wentworth Rescue, the Madison Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the collision.