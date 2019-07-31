Manitou-Gehl reduces employees

The Madison Daily Leader has been unable to confirm with company sources during the last several days that Manitou Group-Gehl terminated dozens of workers last week, but online social networks, state labor officials and the community grapevine indicate that a group of workers at the Madison plant are now unemployed.

Unofficial information from local sources indicates that 42 persons formerly employed by Manitou-Gehl in Madison are now unemployed. Reports have the company representatives handing out letters last Thursday, giving the former employees notice of their permanent termination.

When contacting Jeff Minnaert, Madison plant manager, on Friday, the Daily Leader was directed to contact Lori Bydalek, vice president of Gehl human resources. Bydalek works from Gehl offices in West Bend, Wis.

Efforts to contact Bydalek on Friday and Monday were unsuccessful.

Minnaert did say that the actions taken at the Madison plant on Thursday were a "labor reduction."

Starting in 1859, the current-named company Manitou Americas, formerly known as Gehl Company, manufactured Gehl-, Manitou- and Mustang-brand equipment for sectors that include construction, agriculture and industry. The international manufacturer's U.S. offices are headquartered in West Bend. Manitou Americas maintains North American plants in Madison and Yankton; Waco, Texas; and Belvidere, Ill. Manitou operated in international markets for more than 50 years and grew into a global company during 2008 when Manitou Americas became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manitou Group, a company based in Ancenis, France.

State labor assistance

In Madison on Monday, Jim Baltzer, manager of the local South Dakota Department of Labor office, said his staff had met with former Manitou-Gehl workers since late last week to provide assistance regarding their employment status. Baltzer said the workers had come into the Madison offices with letters from Manitou-Gehl officials informing them of their termination from the company.

"We have been giving them information on how they can apply for benefits," Baltzer said.

The S.D Labor Department offices in Madison are located at 223 S. Van Eps Ave. The main phone number for the DLR office is 256-5300.

The former employees were told that they could file an unemployment claim online or by telephone by contacting the state re-employment assistance center in Aberdeen. The center is operated by the Reemployment Assistance Division of the S.D. Department of Labor and Regulation.

Unemployed workers can file a new unemployment claim online at www.sd.uiclaims.com or call 605-626-3179 from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

Baltzer said that former Manitou-Gehl employees he knows of would qualify as having "permanently-dislocated worker" status. They were told about retraining programs that are available which are federally funded.

According to Baltzer, if those dislocated men and women decided to learn new work skills or upgrade their current skills, they could certainly find themselves eligible for training programs.