Encore: Established by community for community

Much has changed at Encore in the last five years.

Ownership of the building has changed. When the Encore Family Store opened on Feb. 18, 2015, the Madison Community Foundation owned the building and Interlakes Community Action Partnership operated the thrift store. Now, ICAP owns the building.

When the store opened, a skeleton crew processed donations, arranged merchandise on the floor, and assisted customers. Now, there's a solid core of employees and volunteers who work with those in training to accomplish the work.

"We have lots more volunteers. We have more Experience Works people here. I feel like the store runs more efficiently now," said Holly Van Dyke, store manager.

However, in the midst of the changes, some things remain the same. Among them is the dedication of volunteers like 92-year-old Wilma Thomson, who works four mornings a week, and Chad Herding, who comes in two or three mornings a week.

"He'll test electronics and stock the shelves, whatever is needed," Van Dyke said of Herding, who is disabled due to a traumatic brain injury.

At Encore, both find an environment that enriches their lives.

"I enjoy coming in and seeing people. I wouldn't see many people if I didn't volunteer," Thomson said.

Each morning, Van Dyke or another employee picks up Thomson, who can no longer drive, and transports her to the store where she is responsible for the jewelry counter and for handling transactions for customers.

Prior to volunteering at ICAP, she worked for Experience Works at ICAP and then volunteered for the organization. Experience Works is a federal program which provides job training for individuals who are age 55 or older.

Van Dyke said that Encore is an ideal training site, especially for individuals who have had physically taxing jobs -- such as working construction -- and need to develop new job skills in order to continue being self-sufficient. In addition to getting retail experience, Experience Works clients get a reference.

The same is true of other programs which take advantage of the community resource. TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) clients can fulfill their work requirements at Encore. Court-ordered community service hours can be completed at the thrift store.

"Out-of-school youth get some training about how to have a job, how to keep a job and a reference to get a job," Van Dyke said.

Those who take advantage of the training opportunity Encore provides are surrounded by good role models.

"The employees and volunteers take pride in our store," Van Dyke said, noting it is clean and visually appealing due to their efforts.

While Herding doesn't make reference to the work that goes into making the store a valued community resource, his pride in the store is evident when he describes volunteering.

"I like seeing the people -- their faces -- when they find something they want," he said, speaking first about what he likes about helping out at Encore, then continuing to explain what attracts people to the store. "The aisles are wide enough to get through. It's clean and always smells good."

Since Encore opened its doors, volunteers have worked 23,965 hours, and those in training programs, either through Experience Works or another program, have worked 11,220 hours.

This is just one way the store has proved to be an asset to the Madison community. Encore Family Store has assisted those leaving domestic violence situations.

"They get a voucher for what they need to set up a new household," Van Dyke said. "They get it for anything they might need, from clothes to dishes to curtains."

The thrift store has helped those who need clothes to start new jobs.

"They can get a voucher and come down here and get what they need," Van Dyke said.

Following the September flood, ICAP also provided vouchers for individuals to use at Encore. Since the store opened its doors, 163 vouchers have been used to help individuals in need.

In addition, area residents can purchase clothing and household goods at an affordable prices. The proceeds of the purchases are used to support ICAP programs in Lake County, which is another local benefit.

All of it is possible as a result of community support.

"This store would not run without the donations that come in every day," Van Dyke said. "If the community didn't shop here, we wouldn't be able to keep our doors open."

She estimates that on an average day, Encore has 60-65 transactions. For the most part, the items that go out the door are "quality stuff."

"We get some donations that are subpar, but we mark them accordingly and note any defect. We don't want to trick anyone into buying something," Van Dyke said.

She does encourage shoppers to inquire if they don't find what they are seeking on the sales floor. With new donations coming in every day, not everything that has been received is on display.

"We may have something in the back," she said. "We don't have enough room on the floor for everything."

Children have benefited in a special way from the community largesse which makes Encore a reality. As a result of book donations, the thrift store has able to give away vouchers for more than 2,500 book donations.

At Madison's Magical Christmas, every child who gets a goodie bag receives a voucher for a free book, and when the Lake County Food Pantry has the back-to-school giveaway each fall, Encore is there with books.

"Kids can pick out a book they might want to read to start their school year," Van Dyke said. "You wouldn't think kids would get excited about those books, but they do."