Basketball coach helped change Jorgensen's life

KELOLand news anchor Don Jorgensen provided Chester elementary students participating in Empower graduation with a surprising tidbit of information on Thursday morning.

"I was a juvenile delinquent when I was in Parker. I got in quite a bit of trouble," he said.

In fact, growing up in Parker, Jorgensen got into so much trouble that he found himself in front of a judge, who sentenced him to serve one year at the State Training School in Plankinton.

"I was hanging out with a lot of bad dudes when I was in eighth grade," Jorgensen explained.

The judge showed leniency and suspended the sentence. Around the same time, the high school basketball coach, Gayle Hoover, took Jorgensen aside and taught him how to make a jump shot.

That was a turning point in his life.

"He saw something in me I didn't see in myself," Jorgensen said.

He repaid that faith by working hard, practicing six hours per day through the summer months to be the best player he could be for a coach he considered legendary. He also participated in football, baseball and track while in high school.

After graduation, Jorgensen went on to play football and basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University. While in Mitchell, he got his first taste of working in the broadcast industry by working as a part-time DJ at KMIT.

Jorgensen started working at KELOLand in 1990. As part of a 22-year military career, he also served as the public information officer with the S.D. Air National Guard.

He encouraged students to become involved in activities while in school, telling them they, too, would be inspired by someone in their life -- a teacher, their parents or even a law enforcement officer.

Following his brief presentation, Jorgensen fielded questions from students and from adults in the audience.

He said that his workday begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. Before his evening broadcast, he is responsible for doing a story.

"I actually go out into the field and interview people and put a story together," he said.

He confessed to being an adrenaline junkie and said he prefers to cover a breaking story or one involving law enforcement to covering a school board meeting.

Jorgensen couldn't really identify a favorite story that he has done.

"I've covered a lot of big stories. I can't say they were my favorite because many were really tragic," he said.

Among the more memorable stories he's done was in his role as a military public information officer following the attacks on 9/11. He was asked to do a story about the fighter pilots who had been assigned the task of shooting down the jetliners which carried the terrorists who were using them as weapons against the United States.

Although the pilots did not locate the jetliners, "the military wanted that story told," Jorgensen said.

He got to fly in the back of an F-15 over Ground Zero. The site was still smoking and the flight was part of a combat air mission.

Prior to introducing Jorgensen, Lake County Deputy Steve Rowe, the school resource officer for Chester, Rutland and Oldham-Ramona, explained the Empower program to parents. Designed by the Madison Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office as an alternative to the D.A.R.E. program, the program teaches students to be good citizens, to make good choices, to respect themselves and others, and to recognize the dangers of drugs.

Chester graduated two classes for a total of 35 students, according to Rowe. In addition to a certificate of completion, students get an Empower bracelet and a Dilly Bar courtesy of DeLon Mork of Dairy Queen.